Women’s Basketball Wins Home Opener

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s basketball team won its home opener 61-55 over the University of Northern Colorado Bears on Tuesday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Iyana Dorsey led the Vaqueros (2-1) with a career-high 27 points while going a career-best 5-for-8 from behind the arc. Junior Halie Jones scored 16 points while hitting four 3-pointers to go with three rebounds and two blocks. Junior Tiffany McGarity scored six points with four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Sophomore Arianna Sturdivant scored five points. Junior Mele Kailahi finished with three points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal. Freshman Charlotte O’Keefe added six rebounds, two assists, one steal and four points while junior Zariah Sango blocked three shots to go with five rebounds.

Hannah Simmental led the Bears (2-1) with 16 points and five rebounds. Averee Kleinhans scored 15 points with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

Sturdivant hit a floater and Kailahi knocked down a 3 to help the Vaqueros jump out to a 5-0 lead. After back-to-back 3s gave the Bears the lead, Dorsey hit a jumper and a 3 to put the Vaqueros up 10-6. The Vaqueros led 13-9 after another Dorsey 3, but the Bears followed with a 7-0 run to go up 16-13 early in the second quarter.

The Vaqueros and Bears traded five 3-pointers, with another Dorsey 3 tying the game at 22. After a Kleinhans layup, McGarity closed out the half with a layup and a jumper to give the Vaqueros a 26-24 lead.

Dorsey opened the third quarter with a 3 to give the Vaqueros a 5-point lead for the first time since the opening minutes. The Bears answered by scoring the next 7 points to take a 31-29 lead. After a Dorsey jumper tied the game, the Bears went on another 7-0 run to go up 38-31.

The Bears still led by six at 47-41 at the 6:50 mark, but Jones hit four 3-pointers to power a 20-8 run to let the Vaqueros come from behind to win the game.

UTRGV is back in action on Friday at 6:30 pm at Kansas State on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

