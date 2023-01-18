Women’s Basketball Wins Fourth Straight Game

Next Game: at Vassar College 1/20/2023 | 5:30 p.m Jan. 20 (Fri) / 5:30pm at Vassar College History

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY – Nicole DaPra scored 15 points and eight of her teammates also had points as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Women’s basketball team won for the fourth straight time, defeating Bard College 58-33 in a Liberty League contest. The Engineers are now 9-6 and 6-2, while the Raptors are 1-12 and 0-6.

The reigning conference Performer of the Week, DaPra went 5 for 5 from behind the arc to earn team-high honors. She was 5 of 7 overall with six rebounds – also a team-best – two assists and two steals. Brielle Sharry scored nine points with six rebounds for the Engineers, who had a 54-34 edge on the glass.

Bard’s Thalia Grandinetti led all scorers with 18 points with nine rebounds, while teammate Maggy Peyton pulled down 17 rebounds to go with three points. The Raptors shot just 24.0 percent (12 of 50) from the floor, including 1 of 9 (11.1%) from three point range.

Rensselaer took control early by scoring 13 of the game’s first 15 points and leading 14-5 after the first 10 minutes. The game was essentially put away in the second quarter when RPI outscored Bard 24-5 for a 38-8 lead at halftime. The Engineers made 10 of 23 shots (43.4%) in the frame compared to 0 of 10 for the hosts.