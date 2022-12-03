Women’s Basketball Wins Fourth-Straight Game Against Presbyterian

Box Score

CLINTON, SC– Jacksonville University Women’s basketball program traveled up to South Carolina to take on (3-5) Presbyterian College Saturday afternoon, JU wins 71-56.

The Dolphins started off slow being scoreless the first six minutes of the game until Seraphine Bastin scored the first bucket for Jacksonville. A layup by Bastin put the Dolphins back within one. Back-to-Back three pointers for DeShari Graham put the Dolphins back on top by six. At the buzzer Shynia Jackson made a three-pointer ending the first quarter 21-13. Jacksonville continued the second quarter on fire. A big three from Kyshonna Brown extended the lead by 12. The Dolphins led going into Halftime 42-24.

In the third quarter Presbyterian came out with a little fire scoring back-to-back buckets in less than two minutes. Graham answered back with a bucket to stop the scoring run. The third quarter both teams traded points. Jackson claps back with back-to-back Jumpers with the last minute of the quarter extending the lead 61-50. In the final quarter Graham took over shooting a three-pointer forcing Presbyterian to call a timeout. The Dolphins were on a 7-0 scoring run with three minutes left in the quarter. An and1 from Jalisa Dunlap seals the game.

Graham led the team with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Jacksonville has a big week next week taking on #8 Iowa State on Dec.11 in Ames, Iowa.

