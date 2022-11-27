Women’s basketball wins first game of Pat Deacon Classic

Next Game: at Transylvania University 11/27/2022 | 3 PM Nov. 27 (Sun) / 3 PM at Transylvania University History

LEXINGTON, Ky. (November 26, 2022) – The Denison University Women’s basketball team made six 3-pointers and Assisted on all 10 of its field goals in the first half en route to earning a low-scoring 49-40 win over Maryville College on Saturday in the first game of the Pat Deacon Classic, Hosted by Transylvania University.

After connecting on only two 3-pointers in its last game, Denison (4-2 overall) took an 8-4 lead late in the first quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by Gabby Elliott and Hannah Wynn and then back-to-back 3-pointers by Elliott and Maddie Goodman just under three and a half minutes into the second quarter made it 18-12 Big Red.

That score held for over two minutes until a short jumper by Mikaila Carpenter made it 20-12, and then another 3-pointer by Wynn made it 23-12 with 3:16 left until halftime.

Denison then ended the first half with his fourth 3-pointer of the second quarter, this one by Francesca Sileo to take a 26-14 lead into the break.

After limiting Maryville (1-3) to an 0-for-7 start to the game, the Big Red defense put together a strong second quarter that saw the Scots score only five points and shoot only 1-for-8 (12.5 percent) from the field. Then in the third quarter, Denison held Maryville to only 3-for-17 (17.6 percent) shooting.

The Big Red continued to lead by double digits until the final minute of the game as they Assisted on 14 of their 19 made field goals.

Carpenter finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Elliott added 10 points and Wynn had eight points and six steals.

Denison will be back in action Tomorrow on Sunday, November 27, against No. 2 nationally-ranked Transylvania University in the final game of the tournament at 3 pm