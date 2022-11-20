Women’s Basketball Wins by 20 at Wentworth

Next Game: at SUNY-Delhi 11/22/2022 | 7 p.m Nov. 22 (Tue) / 7pm at SUNY-Delhi History

BOSTON, Mass. – Senior Ashlyn O’Neil (Amsterdam, NY) led all scorers with 18 points as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Women’s basketball team downed Wentworth Institute of Technology 68-48 in a non-conference Showdown on Saturday afternoon in Tansey Gymnasium.

RECORDS:

Wentworth: 2-2

Rensselaer: 2-3

HOW IT HAPPENED:

RPI started the day on a 5-0 run before a three-pointer from sophomore Brianna Carroll (Douglas, Mass.) cut the deficit to 5-3. The two teams traded multiple layups to bring the score to 11-7. O’Neil made a three-pointer to put the visitors ahead 14-7. After Wentworth sophomore Maddy Foster (Lewiston, Maine) made a layup, the Engineers rattled off four more points to hold an 18-9 lead after the first quarter.

Rensselaer began the second quarter with a 9-0 run to go ahead 27-9. Sophomore Gabby Amoddio (Wethersfield, Conn.) slowed the momentum by scoring on two straight layups, but the Engineers would go on a 9-1 run following, bringing the score to 36-14. After Foster made another layup, RPI responded with one of their own, making the score 38-16 heading into the second half.

The Leopards started the third quarter on a 7-0 run thanks to four points from Foster and a three-pointer from Nattaly David, putting the score at 38-25. The two teams continued to trade baskets and a three-pointer from the senior Nicole DaPra (Sandy Hook, Conn.) brought the Engineers offense back to life, bringing the lead to 48-29. RPI outscored Wentworth 6-4 on the following possessions of the third quarter, bringing the score to 54-33.

(Sandy Hook, Conn.) brought the Engineers offense back to life, bringing the lead to 48-29. RPI outscored Wentworth 6-4 on the following possessions of the third quarter, bringing the score to 54-33. O’Neil kicked off the scoring in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer, putting the score to 57-33. Freshman Tita Rana (Boston, Mass.) scored the first point of her collegiate career on a free throw. The two teams traded baskets until RPI found themselves ahead 68-44. Foster scored the final four points of the game, bringing the final score to 68-48.

SERIES NOTES:

Today’s date was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.