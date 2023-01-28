Women’s Basketball Wins 62-51 at Bryant

Next Game: University of Maryland Baltimore County 2/1/2023 | 7 p.m https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/d8e01448-c6fd-4e44-b485-62c26944d079 KISS 104.1 FM February 01 (Wed) / 7 p.m University of Maryland Baltimore County History

SMITHFIELD, RI – Senior guard Denai Bowman and redshirt freshman guard Ella Wanzer each scored a game-high 18 points, powering Binghamton (11-11, 4-5 AE) to a 62-51 win over Bryant (7-15, 1-8 AE) in an America East Women’s basketball game on Saturday afternoon at Chase Athletic Center.

Bowman, who shot 8-for-14 from the field, also finished with five rebounds, six assists, a block and four steals. In the process, she raised her career scoring total to 1,100 points and moved into 14th place all time in Binghamton program history. Against the Bulldogs, Bowman surpassed Laura Sario (1,088 points from 2004-08) and Alyssa James (1,097 points from 2015-18).

Wanzer, meanwhile, was 6-for-12 from the field and 6-for-10 from three-point range. The six field goals tied her career high, which she set against Fairfield back on Dec. 2.

Bryant came into the game averaging a conference-best 65.9 points per game. The Bearcats, however, held the Bulldogs to just 30.4 percent shooting for the game (17-of-56) and 19 points during the entire second half.

“Our defense was what really got us going in the second half,” head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. “We were able to get stops we needed and then attacked the basket and got to the free throw line. Our kids pulled together today and we have a new Mindset as we start the second half of conference play. We just went through a tough stretch of games but we’ve continued to stick together and keep our mind on what the task at hand is.”

It was the third period of the game that proved decisive. The Bearcats trailed 32-25 at the half but outscored Bryant 17-6 during the third period to take a 42-38 lead. Wanzer had six points and Bowman added four points during that stretch.

In the fourth period, Binghamton got the separation it needed with a 12-3 run to go up 54-43 with 3:29 remaining. Wanzer canned a pair of three-point field goals during that span.

Senior forward Clare Traeger narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz filled up the stat sheet with seven points, six rebounds, three assists, a block and three steals.

For Bryant, Mariona Planes Fortuny, who came into the game leading the America East with 16.1 points per game, finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Nicole Gallagher added 12 points.

Binghamton finished with 13 assists as opposed to just 12 turnovers. The Bearcats also finished with 10 steals and scored 13 of their points off of turnovers.

At the free throw line, the Bearcats were 11-for-14 (78 percent).

Binghamton hosts UMBC on Wednesday at 7 pm