Women’s Basketball Win-Streak Snapped by GW

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Richmond Women’s basketball team fell to George Washington Saturday afternoon, 65-63, snapping the Spiders four-game win-streak in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both squads at the Robins Center.

Richmond, now 10-4 on the season and 0-1 in league play, heads on the road for its next two A-10 match-ups, first taking on league newcomer Loyola Chicago Wednesday, January 4 at 7 pm et, then taking on Davidson Sunday January 8 at 1 pm Both games will be on ESPN+. GW moves to 9-5 on the year, 1-0 in conference action.

“Today was a tough loss for us,” head Coach Aaron Roussell said. “A back-and-forth game, which we knew it would be, and some of their physicality bothered us a little bit.”

“We’ve been pretty good on the boards coming into the game, and you can sit there and say it was only 12, but they really made us pay for a lot of those.”

George Washington out-rebounded Richmond, 38-29, for the game, including a five board (12-7) advantage on the Offensive glass leading to four more second-chance points.

Richmond held the lead after the first quarter, 24-19, after closing the period on a 7-0 run. Sydney Boone came off the bench to pace the Spiders with five points of her season-high 10 points, including a three pointer that put the Spiders up four with 1:32 left, and three rebounds. Addie Budnik and Emilija Krista Grava both chipped in four points, while Grace Townsend , Cayla Williams and Katie Hill all tallied three points.

In the second quarter GW outscored UR, 12-8, but the Spiders held a one-point lead, 32-31, at the half. The Spiders forced seven GW turnovers, but only able to capitalize for two points. Hill paced UR with four points, while Townsend and Siobhan Ryan chipped in two points each.

The squads exchanged four ties and two lead changes in the third quarter. Grava made a driving layup with 1:24 left to give UR ​​a four-point lead, 43-45, but GW kept finding ways to answer back with two layups. Boone drained her second three-pointer of the game with 26 seconds left to help UR take a 48-45 lead into the final 10 minutes.

More lead changes were exchanged in the fourth as the team kept trading buckets. GW went on a 10-4 run over two-plus minutes of action, for a six-point lead, 65-59, with a 1:30 left. Budnik got the jumper to get within four with a minute left, giving UR the momentum to force back-to-back turnovers, including a Steal by Townsend. Grava found Hill for a driving layup to put the Spiders within two with 10 seconds left. UR got two shots off as time expired, but both rimmed out.