Women’s Basketball Welcomes No. 15/13 NC State—Women’s Basketball—Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Women’s basketball Returns to the Hardwood on Thursday night, welcoming No. 15/13 NC State to McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack are set to tip at 8 pm on the ACC Network.

Coming off a bye weekend, Georgia Tech Women’s basketball returns to action to close out this homestand looking to extend its winning streak. The Yellow Jackets uprooted Clemson in its last contest last Thursday, 85-74, behind five players scoring in double figures for the first time this season. Tonie Morgan posted her third double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 assists.

NC State comes into Thursday’s contest having won the last three outings to snap a two-game skid. Most recently, the Wolfpack edged then-No. 7 Notre Dame, 69-65, in Reynolds Coliseum. Diamond Johnson leads NC State offensively, averaging 13.2 points per game. Jada Boyd and River Baldwin pace the Wolfpack on the glass, securing 4.9 rebounds per game each.

NC State leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 51-24, and has won the last four games. Tech last defeated the Wolfpack on Feb. 16, 2020 in Reynolds Coliseum. Last season, NCSU captured a 59-48 decision in Raleigh.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for Championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides Scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.