Women’s Basketball Welcomes Janay Brantley & Dallysshya Moreno on National Signing Day

STONY BROOK, NY – The Stony Brook Women’s basketball family grew on Wednesday as head Coach Ashley Langford officially announced the signings of Janay Brantley and Dallysshya Moreno. Both Brantley and Moreno will join Stony Brook’s roster for the 2023-24 season.

Janay Brantley | Guard | Catskill, NY

Brantley, a prolific scoring guard from Catskill, NY, will join the Seawolves’ Women’s basketball program following her graduation from Catskill High School. Brantley is the all-time leading scorer at Catskill and holds the all-time record for most points scored in a game with 51. She is the reigning three-time MVP of the Patroon Conference and led Section 2 in scoring during her junior year with 29.3 points per game.

“Janay is a dynamic scorer that will space the floor for us on offense. She has great size for a guard and can make plays for those around her. Her fierce competitive nature and ability to defend multiple positions makes her an ideal fit for our style of play. I am glad we were able to keep her in-state,” said Coach Langford.

Over her first three seasons at Catskill, she has poured in 1,744 career points with one season left to play. Brantley is the career leader for assists, steals, points, and scoring average at Catskill. She recorded the first quadruple-double in school history and has tallied three triple-doubles. In the classroom, she has received National Honor Society recognition.

Dallysshya Moreno | Forward | Baldwin, NY

Moreno is a local product out of Baldwin Senior High School on Long Island. She will come to Stony Brook following the conclusion of her decorated high school career. Over the course of her career she was named to the All-County Team three times and was also selected to the Top 100 on Long Island in each of the past three seasons.

“I’m so glad that Dally is staying home on the Island with us. She is a versatile, energetic player that is an elite competitor. Her ability to defend multiple positions and rebound will help us tremendously. I look forward to coaching her and know that she will make an impact in our program and in the local community,” said Coach Langford.

The forward has also previously been named to the All-Long Island First Team, All-State Third Team, and was an All-State Honorable Mention.

