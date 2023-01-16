Women’s Basketball Welcomes App State for Thursday Tilt
James Madison Dukes (14-2, 4-0 SBC) vs. App State (6-9, 2-2 SBC)
Jan. 12, 2023 – 7 p.m
Harrisonburg, Va. – Atlantic Union Bank Center
THE DUKES
- James Madison Returns to the Atlantic Union Bank Center to host App State (6-9, 2-2 SBC) for a Thursday night tilt. Game time is set for 7 pm and will stream on ESPN+.
- JMU is back in Harrisonburg after a successful 2-0 week with victories at Marshall (74-67, Jan. 5) and Southern Miss (63-54, Jan. 7). The wins give the Dukes 11 straight victories and eight consecutive road wins in 2022-23. Moreover, James Madison is the only Sun Belt team left undefeated in conference play.
- Against the Lady Eagles, senior guard Kiki Jefferson led all scorers with 19 points and was a huge factor at the Charity stripe, going 8-for-9 (88.9%) from the line. With her Offensive production, Jefferson is now 10th all-time in scoring in program history with,1504 points. She trails Jazmon Gwathmey (2011-16) who wrapped up her career with 1,555. JMU Hall of Famer Dawn Evans (2007-11) holds the record at 2,667.
- Junior Ksenia Kozlova added 18 points in the win, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor. Classmate Jamia Hazell chipped in with 10 points while Jefferson, Graduate student Caroline Germondand junior Steph Ouderkirk recorded three assists.
- James Madison Ranks in the top 20 nationally in four categories: rebound margin (T-10th – +10.9), defensive rebounds per game (12th – 30.9), field goal percentage defense (13th – 34.2%), and three-point percentage defense (17th – 25.3)
- Germond paced the Dukes with seven total assists last week. Germond is 30th in the Nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.45.
- Junior Peyton McDaniel is 34th in the country in three-point percentage at 43.2%, knocking down 35-of-81 from deep.
- JMU boasts the Sun Belt Conference’s best marks in opponent field goal percentage (34.2%), opponent three-point percentage (25.3%), free throw percentage (73.4%), and opponent rebounds (32.4).
- Individually, Jefferson is second in the SBC in rebounding (8.3 rpg), fourth in scoring (18.0 ppg), and fourth in free throw percentage (82.1%).
SCOUTING THE MOUNTAINEEERS
- App State owns a 6-9 (2-2 SBC) record and is coming off a 59-58 road win over Arkansas State on Jan. 7.
- The Mountaineers scored 40 points in the paint and 17 off the bench to help overcome the three-point deficit after three quarters.
- Redshirt senior guard Janay Sanders was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second team and leads App State with 14.3 points per outing, good for eighth in the conference.
- The Mountaineers let it fly, ranking 39th in the Nation in three-point attempts at 24.8 per game. Sophomore guard Emily Carver is 83rd in the country in number of triples taken with 98.
SERIES HISTORY
- JMU owns a 3-1 edge in the all-time series against App State.
- The Dukes are 3-0 at home versus the Mountaineers and have won the last two meetings.
- App State’s lone win came at home on Jan. 6, 1984 (73-64).
GAMEDAY INFO
- Tickets for the 2022-23 JMU Women’s Basketball season are still available – both season tickets and single-game tickets are available here.
- Parking is available in the Ballard Parking Deck next door to the Atlantic Union Bank Center – parking pass holders should enter through the North Entrance of the Ballard Parking Deck, while the South Entrance will remain open for general parking.
UP NEXT
- Following the contest against the Mountaineers, James Madison will continue its four-game homestand with Georgia State on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4 pm In the subsequent week, JMU welcomes Georgia Southern for a Thursday night Clash on Jan. 19 (7 pm) and will cap off the homestand versus Troy on Saturday, Jan. 21 (4 p.m.).