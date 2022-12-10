Women’s Basketball Visits Western Illinois Sunday

Game #8

SIUE Cougars (0-7, 0-0 OVC)

at Western Illinois (3-6, 0-0 Summit)

Sunday, December 11, 2:00 pm

Western Hall (4,421), Macomb, Illinois

LAST GAME: The Cougars had a tough task at hand, facing No. 18 Louisville on Tuesday night at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville grabbed a 33-8 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back, downing SIUE 105-32. SIUE played a much improved second half, scoring a quarter-high 12 points in the third. The Cougars shot a combined 29 percent in the second half and held the Cardinals to just 15 points in the final quarter. Sophomore guard Sophie Lowis led the way with 10 points, while sophomore guard Molly Sheehan picked up eight. Destine Duckworth led the rebounding effort with five.

ROAD RUNNERS: The Cougars will play as the visitors in eight of their 11 nonconference games to start the season, including the next four. SIUE is currently in the midst of its longest road swing of the season, playing six consecutive games away from Edwardsville.

GAME OF TWO HALVES: The Cougars have scored 207 of their 336 total points (62 percent) through seven games in the second half. SIUE has been outscored 339-140 in the first half this season.

WINNING DOESN’T COME EASY: SIUE is without a win through its first seven games for the first time since the 1982-83 season. The Cougars began their season 0-8 and finished 7-16 during that season.

SHOOT YOUR SHOT: Sophomore guard Molly Sheehan is tied for ninth in the OVC connecting on 1.4 three-pointers per contest. She leads the Cougars with 10 from deep.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Senior forward Ajulu Thatha was named the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Player of the Week on Nov. 29 after collecting a career-high 14 rebounds while adding 16 points vs. Xavier on Nov. 27. Her double-double marked the fourth of her career and fifth 10+ rebounding effort. Thatha’s 5.9 rebounds per game are tied for seventh in the conference.