Women’s Basketball visits Loyola (Md.) on Sunday
The UMBC Women’s Basketball team concludes its brief two-game road trip by visiting Crosstown Rival Loyola on Sunday at noon.
Last time out, the Retrievers fell to host Virginia (2-0), 101-46, on Thursday night.
UMBC (1-1) was led by Graduate students Ashia McCalla (Greenbelt, Md.) who had a team-best 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Classmate Kiara Bell (Santa Rosa, Calif.) had six points, a team-high six rebounds and a block in only 13 minutes of action as she battled foul trouble.
Keelah Dixon (Boston, Mass.) finished with eight points, a team-leading three assists, three rebounds and a steal. Freshman Laura Lacambra (Viladecans, Spain) scored the first points of her career on a late layup.
SCOUTING LOYOLA:
- The Greyhounds are 0-2 after a late 14-1 run by Morgan State proved to be the difference as the Bears scored a home win over visiting Loyola, 59-50, on Thursday evening.
- Lex Therien led the Greyhounds with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Taleah Dixon had 13 points on the night, and Koi Sims had 15 rebounds. Meliah Van-Otoo led the team with 4 assists.
- Therien leads the team in scoring, averaging 18 points per game, while Dixon and Koi Sims each average 10
- Therien is also averaging 16.5 rebounds per game, while Sims is hauling in an average of 11 per game.
ALL-TIME SERIES:
- Loyola leads the all-time series 25-16, and has won the past two contests.
- Last year, Janee’a Summers (Bound Brook, NJ) scored her 1,000th career point, but Loyola used a big second half run to rally past the UMBC, 63-57