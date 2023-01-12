Women’s Basketball Uses Late Surge to Beat Coker

Next Game: Emory & Henry 1/14/2023 | 2:00 PM Jan. 14 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Emory & Henry History

Hartsville, SC — The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball used a 13-0 4th quarter run to come from behind to defeat Coker 58-43 on Wednesday evening in Hartsville, South Carolina. The Bears outscored Coker 25-7 in the final period to rebound from their first loss of the season last Wednesday. Maddie Dillinger had a season-high 12 points while Emily Harman added 11 points and five rebounds.

GAME INFORMATION:

Final: #17/#18 Lenoir-Rhyne 58, Coker 43

Records: #17/#18 Lenoir Rhyne (15-1, 5-1 SAC), Coker (4-10, 0-7 SAC)

Location: Hartsville, SC | DeLoach Center

STATS AND INFO:

LR remained in the DII National Polls this week. The Bears slipped to No. 18 in the D2Sida Media Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. This is the sixth straight week the Bears have been ranked.

The Bears swept the season series from the Cobras. Winning by 13 points Tonight after defeating them by nine points earlier this season in Hickory. This is the first season Sweep of the Cobras since the 2019-20 season.

Blaikley Crooks scored seven points and needs seven more points to reach 500 career points.

scored seven points and needs seven more points to reach 500 career points. Hudson scored her 600th career point as a Bear with her basket in the first quarter.

After averaging 76.78 points in the first fourteen games this season, the Bears have scored just 58 points in the last two games.

FIRST HALF:

Bears opened the game hitting just two of their first 14 shots as the Cobras raced out to an eight point lead in a low scoring opening quarter.

After scoring just seven points in the first quarter, the Bears scored eight straight to start the second quarter in the first two minutes to tie the game at 15.

Then the LR scored just six points the rest of the half as Coker took a 23-21 lead into Halftime as the Bears shot just 24% in the half (6-25).

Seven different Bears scored in the half, but Crooks led the Bears with just five points.

SECOND HALF:

The Bears cold shooting continued in the third quarter as LR shot under 32% for the third straight quarter as Coker extended their lead to three Entering the final quarter. LR was held to just 12 points in the third quarter.

After the Bears tied it at 40-40, LR went on a quick 6-0 run to force Coker to use a timeout with 5:11 left in the game. After the timeout, the Bears extended their run scoring the next seven points for a 13-0 run.

In all, the Bears outscored Coker 25-7 in the final period. After shooting 30% in the first three quarters, the Bears shot 81% in the final quarter while Coker hit just two of their last 14 shots.

NOTABLE COBRAS:

Hope Richardson was a force down low for Coker with 16 points and nine rebounds in just 18 minutes of action.

The rest of Coker’s players were 10-46 from the floor.

Coker had 13 bench points led by six from Diamond Jackson.

ABOUT THE BEARS:

Dillinger leads the Bears with 12 points on 5-8 shooting. Dillinger added four rebounds.

Harman scored 11 points while adding five rebounds and a pair of steals.

Jalen Gathers scored in double figures in the second straight game as the grad student scored ten points.

UP NEXT: Emory & Henry comes to Hickory for a 2:00 tip-off this Saturday.