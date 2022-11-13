Women’s Basketball Upsets No. 10 Landers to Conclude PBC/SAC Challenge

Next Game: Lees-McRae 11/16/2022 | 5:30 PM Nov. 16 (Wed) / 5:30 PM Lees-McRae History

Aiken, SC– The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball Upset No. 10 Lander on the second day of the PBC/SAC Challenge. It was the first win over a ranked team since a win over No. 20 Carson-Newman on December 5, 2018. The Bears used an 11-0 to close the first half and lead the rest of the way for the huge early season. Emily Harman lead all scorers with 19 as Harman was joined by Blaikley Crooks (18), Azariah Fields (16), and Hannah Stull (10) in double figures. This is the first time the Bears have started 2-0 in the Smith Era.

GAME INFORMATION:

Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 71, Lander 52

Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (2-0), Lander (0-2)

Location: Aiken, SC | Convocation Center

STATS AND INFO:

It was the first win against Lander in the challenge. Lander won the first three meetings.

Bears move their week to 4-4 in the PBC/SAC Challenge in the last four years.

Harman is 17 points away from 700 career points.

Bears have not been ranked since the 2014 season. They came in at No. 24 in that weeks poll.

FIRST HALF:

The first five minutes was a back and force start. Lander opened a four point at 15-11 with 4:08. The Bears went on an 11-0 run to end the quarter.

Lander came back and took a 27-26 lead with 3:56 left in the half, but the Bears went on another huge run to end the quarter. This time it was an 11-0 run to end the half. Harman had the last five points.

Harman had 16 of her 19 points in the first half as the Bears hit 52.9% from the field in the half. Lander shot 46.2% but the Bears had a 10 point.

SECOND HALF:

Back and Forth third quarter as the Bears won each and every quarter on the afternoon.

Bears stretch the lead to twenty-two with 4:36 left in the game, second straight game the Bears have had a twenty point lead in the half.

Fields had a dozen in the half for her season high of 16.

LR shot 9-11 from the free-throw line in the half after missing both attempts in the first half.

NOTABLE BEARCATS:

Taniya Gorda leads Lander with 14 points on 6-10 shooting. Gordan added nine rebounds.

No other Bearcat was in double figures as Lander shot 37% from the floor.

Quadaija Langley added four dimes in the game.

ABOUT THE BEARS:

Fields led the Bears with eight rebounds as the teams tied 31-31 on the glass.

After five steals yesterday, Morgan Landsiedel had three more today.

Bears forced 21 turnovers as they were +5 on the day.

Crooks had 18 points and averaged 17 points on the weekend.

UP NEXT: Bears will open their home schedule on Wednesday with a Matchup against Lees-McRae. Tip-Off from Shuford Arena is scheduled for 5:30 PM.