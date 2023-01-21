Women’s Basketball Turned Away by Skidmore

Next Game: at Union College 1/27/2023 | 5:30 p.m Jan. 27 (Fri) / 5:30pm at Union College History

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – Trailing by three points with under four minutes to go, the Skidmore College Women’s basketball team scored 10 of the final 13 points of the game and the Thoroughbreds defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 55-51 in a Liberty League contest at the Williamson Center. The Engineers fall to 9-8 overall and 6-4 in the conference, while Skidmore moves to 12-4 and 8-1.

RPI’s Lolo Reynolds put the visitors ahead 48-45 with three consecutive free throws, the last of which came at the 3:47 mark. Following chances on both ends of the court, Skidmore’s Amelia Medolla tied the game with a three pointer with 2:34 remaining and Julia Blanck gave Skidmore a two point lead with a jumper 38 seconds later. A forced turnover led to another Blanck bucket, this one a layup, and the Thoroughbreds went ahead 53-48 when she converted the and-1.

Reynolds eventually answered with a triple to make it 53-51 with 37 seconds remaining in regulation. Forced to foul, RPI put Kate McCarney on the free throw line and she made 1 of 2 for a three point margin but an attempt to tie from beyond the arc by Heather Converse missed and the ball went back to Skidmore. Blanck made one from the foul line with seven seconds left for the final margin.

Converse led all players in both points with 11 and rebounds with 12. She made 5 of 7 shots and also had a pair of assists. Reynolds finished with nine points.

McCarney scored 10 points with six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the win. Emily Plage added eight points and eight rebounds.