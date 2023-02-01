Women’s Basketball Travels to Yale and Brown for First Ivy League Rematches

Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s Basketball team will travel to Yale and Brown this weekend for the first round of Ivy League rematches against opponents they have played earlier this season. They will compete at Yale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 pm then head to Brown on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5 pm Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

What to Know

• Harvard Women’s basketball opened the Carrie Moore era this season with 7 nonconference wins and five wins over Ivy opponents in the first half of conference play before playing each opponent for a second time, starting with Yale and Brown this weekend.

• Moore is in Year 1 after the retirement of Kathy Delaney-Smith, who was at the helm of the Crimson program for 40 years. Moore was named The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women’s Basketball on April 6, 2022, and arrived in Cambridge after spending the 2021-22 season as an Assistant Coach at Michigan, helping the Wolverines to a 25-7 record and a No . 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Moore also had assistant-coaching stints at North Carolina, Princeton and Creighton.

• Elena Rodriguez has been a leader for the Crimson in recent games, posting double doubles in each of her last three games. Against Penn, she led the team with 28 points and 11 rebounds, setting a career high in points. Thrgouhout the season, she has reported career highs in almost every metric, also pulling down a record 14 rebounds and passing off a career high 5 assists at Dartmouth. She also recently knocked down a career-high three blocks at Cornell.

• Harmony Turner dished out 12 assists against Penn, the first time a Crimson player has reported 10+ assists since December 2018.

• Both Rodriguez (28 points, 11 rebounds) and Turner (12 points, 12 assists) posted double-doubles against Penn. This is the first time since the 2019-20 season that the Crimson have had two players report a double-double in one game.

• Lola Mullaney has recently been hot from the field, leading the team in points for three consecutive games, in one of which she set a career high 30 points.

• Four players scored in the double digits against Penn, led by Rodriguez with 28, Mullaney with 19, Turner with 12 and McKenzie Forbes with 10.

• Lola Mullaney leads the Ivy League in points scored during conference play, averaging 20.3 points per game. Harmony Turner (15.2) and Elena Rodriguez (14.6) are in the sixth and seventh spots, claiming three of the top seven for the Crimson.

• Elena Rodriguez leads the Ivy League in field goal percentage for all games played this season, as she has made 93 or 141 field goal attempts, shooting 66%.

• Harvard will face off against Yale for the 89th time in series history, one in which Harvard leads 55-34. The Crimson fell to the Bulldogs by one point in overtime earlier this season, 70-71.

• The Crimson will meet Ivy League competitor Brown for the 93rd time in series history, one in which Harvard leads 59-34. The Crimson currently hold a 14-game win streak over the Brown Bears, winning every Matchup since 2015. Harvard won the most recent game this season on Jan. 6, 2023 by 30 points, 89-59.

• Harvard’s 2022-23 schedule featured 12 non-conference games before Ivy League play began on Dec. 31 against Princeton. With a 5-2 Ivy record and a 12-7 record overall, Harvard is tied for second in the Ivy League standings with Princeton and Penn.

Up Next

The Crimson will stay on the road as they travel to Penn for a chance to beat the Quakers again on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 pm The game will be streamed on ESPN+.