Women’s Basketball Travels to ECU for Wednesday Morning Matchup

The High Point University Women’s basketball team continues non-conference play at East Carolina on Wednesday morning. The Panthers are currently 1-2 and seeking their first road win of the season.

Panthers force a turnover and @Nakyah_T takes it to the hoop!#GoHPU pic.twitter.com/4DTEUx0PAu — HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) November 14, 2022 “> Panthers force a turnover and @Nakyah_T takes it to the hoop!#GoHPU pic.twitter.com/4DTEUx0PAu — HPU Women’s Basketball (@HPUWBB) November 14, 2022

GAME INFORMATION — High Point at East Carolina

Wednesday, November 16th | 11:00 AM | Williams Arena | Greenville, NC

Preseason Panthers

Three HPU players earned Big South Preseason honors and High Point was picked to win the conference for the second year in a row in preseason polls. Skyler Curran and Jenson Edwards were named to the Preseason All-Big South First Team while Jordan Edwards earned Second Team Big South preseason honors.

H3U!!!!!@SkylerCurran_21 x #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/3v2BYZpeZZ — HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) November 14, 2022 “> H3U!!!!!@SkylerCurran_21 x #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/3v2BYZpeZZ — HPU Women’s Basketball (@HPUWBB) November 14, 2022

Last Time Out

High Point dropped a 60-57 Heartbreaker at Elon on Sunday night as the Phoenix scored the go-ahead three-pointer in the last six seconds of the game. Despite trailing at the end of the first quarter, 18-6, the Panthers outscored the Phoenix 17-8 in the second period and 23-19 in the third to hold a 46-45 lead into the final 10 minutes. Skyler Curran led HPU with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Nevaeh Zavala reached double digits for the first time with 17 points.

Run it ?? @NevaehZavala1 #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/Q0jj7mY6d9 — HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) November 14, 2022 “> run it ?? @NevaehZavala1 #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/Q0jj7mY6d9 — HPU Women’s Basketball (@HPUWBB) November 14, 2022

ACROSS THE BENCH

High Point vs. East Carolina

HPU is 2-0 all-time against ECU, picking up a 60-50 win over the Pirates a season ago and a 72-70 win in the 2007-08 season. Claire Wyatt tallied 10 points with five rebounds while three other players added six points in the Panther win. High Point shot 40.4 percent from the floor in its third game of the season a year ago.

About the Pirates

ECU is 2-1 on the season picking up wins over South Carolina State and UNC Wilmington. The Pirates one loss was to Wake Forest. Danae McNeal leads ECU through three games with 14.7 points per game and chips in 3.7 rebounds per game. The Pirates are shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 21.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Curran Conjures First Double-Double

Graduate student Skyler Curran recorded the Panthers’ first double-double of the season as she dropped team Highs with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Curran leads HPU with 15.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game.

In rhythm ?? @SkylerCurran_21 #H3U x #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/1nG7adv3PL — HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) November 14, 2022 “> In rhythm?? @SkylerCurran_21 #H3U x #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/1nG7adv3PL — HPU Women’s Basketball (@HPUWBB) November 14, 2022

Milestone Watch

Redshirt senior Jenson Edwards is nearing her 1,000th point milestone. Edwards has recorded 972 career points over four seasons with the Panthers. She dropped 14 points against Davidson on Monday night to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks.

Terrell Leads HPU in Exhibition Win

Sophomore guard Nakyah Terrell picked up right where she left off in 2021-22 as High Point posted a 64-35 win over UNC Pembroke last Tuesday night in Qubein Arena. Terrell led the Panthers with 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-of-9 from the floor.

New Faces Make Presence Known

Two freshmen joined the HPU roster this season, guard Give it Bäger and forward Nevaeh Zavala . Häger posted 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting with five rebounds while going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. Zavala chipped in a three-pointer and two rebounds in 15 minutes played in her Purple and White debut.

Back For More

High Point Returns four of its five leading scorers from a season ago in Jenson Edwards , Nakyah Terrell , Callie Scheier and Cydney Johnson . 2021-22 Big South Preseason Player of the Year Skyler Curran also Returns in 22-23 after a season-ending injury sidelined her in the first regular season game. Besides Terrell, each player was on the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament team and played significant minutes against UConn.

Terrell Looks to Capitalize After Breakout Season

Sophomore Nakyah Terrell had a breakout freshman season in 2021-22, Emerging as the third-leading scorer for the Panthers. Named the Big South Player of the Week three times and Featured on the All-Freshman team a season ago, Terrell averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while passing out 54 assists and tallying 25 steals. She recorded 10 double-digit scoring games, one double-double (vs. Wake Forest, Nov. 24), and two 20-point scoring games.

Year Two in the Qubein Center

After amassing a 9-5 record in its new home a season ago, HPU returns to the state-of-the-art Qubein Arena & Conference Center for its second season. In last season’s exhibition contest against Mount Olive, the Panther women posted an 82-68 win in front of a crowd of 1,354 fans in Purple & White. Throughout 14 games in the regular season in the Qubein Center, HPU brought in over 11,600 spectators.



