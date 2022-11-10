Women’s basketball travels to Duquesne for Friday night Matchup

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Brown Women’s basketball hits the road for the first time this season with a trip to Duquesne on Friday (Nov. 11). The Bears are looking to bounce back from a close opening night loss to Fairfield.

The game against the Dukes will begin at 6 pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.

ABOUT BROWN

Brown dropped its opening night game to Fairfield, 62-52. Brown tied the game at 52 late in the game but the offense went cold as Fairfield closed out the game.

Kyla Jones led the Bears with 21 points and pulled down five rebounds. It was Jones’ third 20-point game of her career and one shy of her career high. Jones has now scored in double figures in her last seven games and 11 of her last 12 games dating back to last season.

In her first collegiate game, Grace Arnolie reached double figures, scoring 11 points. Arnolie added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Mackenzie Leahy had three points and led the Bears with four assists. The freshman also had five rebounds.

Gianna Aiello had nine rebounds to lead the Bears and Mya Murray pulled down seven as the Bears outrebounded Fairfield 47-41.

Murray was an Anchor in the middle of the defense finishing with four blocks. Murray was one shy of her career-high of five blocks.

The Bears used a 16-1 run during the third quarter to take the lead against Fairfield.

Brown’s bench accounted for 25 of the 52 points on opening night with 19 of those points coming from freshmen.

SCOUTING DUQUESNE

Duquesne is 1-0 on the season after a 94-47 win over Point Park in the season opener. The Dukes are coming off a season where they went 11-18.

Duquesne shot 49 percent from the field in its opening game and four players scored in double figures. Megan McConnell (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Ayanna Townsend (16 points, 10 rebounds) each posted double-doubles.

Duquesne forced 26 turnovers including 14 steals. The Dukes turned those turnovers into 35 points.

The Dukes dominated inside, scoring 54 points in the paint.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Brown and Duquesne have met once before with Duquesne winning 84-54 on Dec. 30, 2008. The game was played in Miami, Fla., at the Miami Holiday Tournament.

UP NEXT

