Women’s Basketball Travels to Alabama for Thursday Night Battle – Texas A&M Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Texas A&M Women’s basketball team hits the road for a Matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday at 6 pm inside Coleman Coliseum.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (5-11, 0-6 SEC) were once again shorthanded with seven players for the sixth time this season as they fell to Mississippi State on Sunday, 60-44. Texas A&M held the Bulldogs to 14.5 points below their season scoring average. Kay Kay Green highlighted the day as she registered a career-high 18 points, shooting 8-of-12 (66.6%) from the field.

Smothering Defense

The Maroon & White has held every opponent this season below their season scoring average, limiting SEC foes to 15.6 points on average below their season scoring output. Additionally, the Aggies are No. 18 in the country in 3-point field goal defense, forcing opponents to shoot 25.8% from deep.

Series

Thursday’s Matchup is the 13thth all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Alabama (14-4, 3-2 SEC) with the Aggies leading the series, 10-2. The Aggies have a perfect 5-0 record when playing in Tuscaloosa.

How to keep up

Thursday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats available here. Fans can also listen to the action on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.