WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TRAVELS EAST FOR TWO-GAME ROAD TRIP

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The IUPUI Women’s basketball team continues league play when they travel east for a two-game road trip with stops at Robert Morris on Saturday, January 14 at 1:00 PM and Youngstown State on Monday, January 16 at 7:00 PM.

IUPUI snapped their four-game win streak after a loss to Cleveland State on the road last Sunday, 92-59. Jazmyn Turner , Rachel Kent and Nakaih Hunter all scored in double figures for the Jags.

IUPUI has found success beyond the arc setting a Horizon League and IUPUI record with 17 three-point field goals in its 85-72 win over Northern Illinois. The Jags also hold the league’s best 35.6 percent from long range, averaging 8.5 Threes per game. Destiny Perkins and Rachel Kent pace the way with 30 made Threes each. Kent holds a 41.7 percent (30-for-72) from behind the arc while Perkins follows with a 37.0 percent (30-for-81).

Three Jags rank in the top ten in scoring in the Horizon League with Turner coming in at fourth (14.5), Perkins at sixth (13.4) and Kent holding the eighth spot (11.9)

The Jags will face Robert Morris on Saturday with a tip off of 1:00 PM. The Colonials enter the weekend 7-9 overall and 1-6 in conference. IUPUI will then go head-to-head with Youngstown State on Monday at 7:00 PM. The Penguins enter the weekend 12-4 overall and 6-1 in the Horizon League.

Both games can be watched on ESPN+.