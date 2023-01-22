Women’s Basketball Tops Southern Indiana for Third Straight Win

Next Game: at Tennessee Tech 1/26/2023 | 3:00 P.M WSIE 88.7 FM | KXOK 102.9 FM Jan. 26 (Thu) / 3:00 PM at Tennessee Tech History

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Molly Sheehan tied a career-high 18 points while Ajulu Thatha collected a double double as SIUE downed Southern Indiana 78-69 on Saturday night at First Community Arena. The Cougars have now won three straight and five of their last seven games.

SIUE improves to 6-13 and 5-3 in its Ohio Valley Conference play. Southern Indiana falls to 9-10 and 3-5.

“Southern Indiana is a really good program,” Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith said. “I’m so proud of our group for their resiliency to fight back after a tough one at their place a few weeks ago.”

The Cougars got their revenge on the Screaming Eagles after falling by 20 points earlier this month in Evansville. SIUE showed up by shooting 42 percent in the contest and recording a season-high six blocks.

“We’re not the same team we were when we played Southern Indiana in the beginning of January,” added Kinnard. “I think we’re putting the pieces together and it showed today on the court.”

SIUE took a three-point advantage leading 35-33 at Halftime and retuned from the Locker room to shoot a game-best 50 percent (9-18) from the field. The Cougars kept their foot on the gas, using a 13-point scoring run between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth to take their largest lead of the night at 18.

Sharing the basketball has been a point of emphasis for Coach Sam and SIUE did just that, dishing 19 assists in the contest. KK Rodriguez led the Cougars with six, while Sophie Lowis collected five.

“There’s not many games where we have that many assists and don’t come out on top,” said Smith. “Sharing the ball and running the offense is critical to our success.”

The Cougars had four players score in double figures, led by Sheehan with 18. She shot 6-12 from the floor, 4-8 from deep, and 2-2 at the free throw line. Lowis added 13, shooting 5-15 while collecting three rebounds.

Thatha finished the contest with 13 points and 10 of the Cougars’ 37 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season.

Mikayla Kinnard stepped up big for SIUE when the Cougars’ forwards faced foul trouble, scoring a season-best 12 points while grabbing seven rebounds. She was a perfect 8-8 at the free-throw line.

“I’m not going to lie, I have to give this one to Ariel,” said Kinnard. “It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for me. We talked earlier this week and she changed my perspective.”

SIUE also took advantage of its opportunities at the line, converting on 86 percent (18-21) of its shots.

“We’ve seen so much growth and improvement since the beginning of the season,” said Smith. “We have to take a little bit from this game and take it to Monday’s practice and Thursday’s game. It’s tough to try to get better each day. But if you do that and get to February or March when you need to be playing your best basketball, the sky is the limit.”

The Cougars also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX tonight.

“Title IX has allowed me to have every opportunity that I’ve been a part of,” added Smith. “Growing up, my sister and I played on boys baseball teams because there was a lack of opportunity for girls. For us to be in a position where we have so many more opportunities shows the progress that has been made.”

SIUE will hit the road next week, starting with a contest against Tennessee Tech on Thursday. The contest, previously scheduled for 5:30 pm, will begin at 3:00 pm to accommodate the men’s game being Featured on ESPNNews.

“It’s challenging to go into an opponent’s gym and maintain the same energy,” said Smith. “We have to be road warriors.”

