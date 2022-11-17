Women’s Basketball Tops Ohio Christian 98-37 on Education Day

Next Game: at Ohio State 11/23/2022 | 3 PM Nov. 23 (Wed) / 3 PM at Ohio State

DAYTON — The Wright State Women’s basketball program earned its first win of the 2022-23 season, taking down Ohio Christian 98-37 in front of 2,915 fans in its annual Education Day game.

Five players scored in double figures for the Raiders (1-2), led by Lauren Scott with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go along with a team-leading seven rebounds and five assists. Makiya Miller finished 12 points and six rebounds, while Bryce Nixon and Channing Chappell tallied 11 points apiece. Kacee Baumhower contributed with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in the winning effort.

Wright State shot a season-high 59 percent (37-of-62) from the field, scoring 50 points in the paint and 24 points off turnovers. The Raiders also knocked down ten 3-pointers, paced by Emily Chapman Chappell, and Scott with two triples apiece.

The WSU bench accounted for 62% of its Offensive production with 61 points, as every non-starter recorded a field goal.

The Raider defense caused havoc in the home-opening matchup, forcing Ohio Christian (1-5) to 22 turnovers and a 21% (13-of-61) field goal percentage. Wright State finished with 11 steals, including three by Chapman and Johnson-Matthews.

WSU won the rebounding battle, 50-28, highlighted by five players with five or more boards. Rachel Loobie racked up six rebounds in just nine minutes of action, while Catalina Ion grabbed a team-best three rebounds offensively.

Wright State jumped out to a 33-7 advantage after one quarter of play, shooting 13-of-17 from the field. The Raiders never looked back following the hot start, leading by 20-plus points the rest of the way, highlighted by an 18-0 run to close the game.

Rachel Bolyard paced Ohio Christian with 12 points, while Ashley DeWeese chipped in with eight points for the visitors.

Wright State will return to action at nationally-ranked Ohio State on Wednesday, November 23. The road contest will tip-off at 3 pm and air on Big Ten Network Plus.