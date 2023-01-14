Women’s Basketball Too Much For George Fox

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Carly Martin and Elena McHargue both scored a game-high 12 points, Korin Baker added eight points and 12 rebounds and the Whitman College Women’s basketball team locked down defensively in a 65-38 win over George Fox in Northwest Conference action on Friday night at the Sherwood Center.

The Blues (9-5, 4-2 NWC) forced the Bruins into a 30% shooting night and only 11% from beyond the arc. Alexa Borter and Ella Roberts both led George Fox (5-9, 2-3 NWC) with eight points with Roberts adding six boards.

The Blues were also able to get significant contributions off their bench. Kalia Coverson scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Kara Marecle added six points on 3-6 shooting.

The Blues struggled early on the Offensive end, but it didn’t take long for the shots to fall. With the Bruins leading by four points, Natalie Lundberg nailed a three pointer then Carly Martin did the same to put the Blues up 8-6 with 7:15 to play. Later, Emmie Ogden scored at the hoop to cap what turned out to be a 12-0 run for the Blues who led by nine at the end of the quarter.

George Fox was helped early in the second quarter by three pointers from Erin Yoshitake and Kylie Ritter and, after a Jenna Jacey jumper, the Bruins had cut the lead to five points with just under three minutes into the period. Whitman quickly reestablished control as McHargue and Kalia Coverson both hit from the floor to push the lead into double digits by halftime.

Whitman all but closed the door in the third quarter. Early in the period, Lindsay Drango scored at the basket then nailed a three pointer to extend the lead to 40-22 with 7:16 to play. McHargue later stuck a jumper to give the Blues their largest lead to that point of 20 with just over two minutes to play, and the Blues took a 48-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blues locked in for the final period and closed out the win.

Whitman is back in action next weekend at Linfield (Friday, Jan. 20) and Willamette (Saturday, Jan. 21).



