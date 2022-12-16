Women’s basketball to welcome Wofford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University Women’s basketball team will welcome Wofford for a 1 pm (ET) contest Saturday in Freedom Hall.

Wofford (7-3) represents the fourth of five straight home games for Bellarmine (4-7), which is coming off a 73-43 loss Wednesday to former Freedom Hall tenant Louisville in which the two teams squared off in the iconic venue for the first time since December of 1999.

Wofford marks Bellarmine’s first opponent from the Southern Conference in the Knights’ three-year Division-I era. Last season, the Terriers placed second in the SoCon at 11-3 in league play, and they advanced to the conference tournament semifinals while earning a berth in the WNIT. Wofford was picked second in the 2022-23 SoCon preseason coaches’ poll.

The Terriers are not lacking in star power. Guard Rachael Rose, a transfer who was named Big South Freshman of the Year at USC Upstate last season, is leading Wofford in scoring (17.0), rebounding (5.4) and assists (4.0) and was recognized as the SoCon Player of the Month for November. Guard Jackie Carman (16.7 ppg) and forward Lilly Hatton (11.0 ppg) were both Preseason All-SoCon Team selections after garnering All-Conference Accolades last year. Hatton’s hometown is nearby Georgetown, Indiana, and the 2019-20 SoCon Freshman of the Year played high school ball at North Harrison.

Wofford is averaging 73.5 points per game and has been steady offensively, scoring a minimum of 67 points in each outing. The Terriers are dangerous from long range, making roughly nine 3-pointers per contest while shooting a solid 35 percent from beyond the arc. They also take care of the basketball and turn the ball over just 11.8 times per game.

Wofford is coming off a 99-67 loss to now-No. 7 North Carolina, but the Terriers preceded that with a seven-game winning streak that included victories over Coastal Carolina, High Point, UNC Wilmington, Davidson and Appalachian State.

While Bellarmine trailed 34-8 against Louisville at halftime, the Knights were only outscored 39-35 by the Cardinals in the second half. Bellarmine committed just three of its 19 turnovers over the last two quarters, perhaps its best ballhandling performance in a half this season.

Hayley Harrison matched a career high after scoring a game-best 21 points against Louisville. A transfer from UT Martin, the sophomore guard previously scored 21 points this season against St. Bonaventure. Harrison has posted six double-digit scoring efforts this year.

Gracie Merkle is a three-time ASUN Freshman of the Week and one-time ASUN Player of the Week. The 6-foot-6 center ranks first in the conference in field-goal percentage (69.2), second in rebounding (10.1) and blocked shots (2.9) and ninth in scoring (13.5). She has amassed seven double-doubles.

Senior forward Cam Browning , a transfer from Belmont, ranks eighth in the ASUN in rebounding (7.3). Browning has amassed seven rebounds or more in seven games, including a career-high 12 against Morehead State. She’s also seventh in the league in blocked shots (1.1).

Buoyed by the additions of Merkle and Browning, Bellarmine leads the ASUN in rebounding margin at plus-5.7 per game. The Knights ranked last in the league (minus-7.5) last season. Bellarmine has either outrebounded or been even on the boards with eight opponents, which is already one more than last season.

