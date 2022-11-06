Women’s Basketball to Tangle with Davidson on Monday Night

The High Point University Women’s basketball begins its regular season schedule on Monday night as part of doubleheader action in Qubein Arena. The Panthers take on Davidson before the HPU men host Pfeiffer.

GAME INFORMATION — High Point vs. Davidson

Monday, November 7th | 5:00 PM | Qubein Center | High Point, NC

Preseason Panthers

Three HPU players earned Big South Preseason honors and High Point was picked to win the conference for the second year in a row in preseason polls. Skyler Curran and Jenson Edwards were named to the Preseason All-Big South First Team while Jordan Edwards earned Second Team Big South preseason honors.

Last Season with the Panthers

The 2021-22 Panthers were led by Jenson Edwards , who averaged 11.9 points, 2.68 assists, and 6.74 rebounds per game. She was second in the conference for total defensive rebounds and is on the Big South top-10 list with 83 assists on the year. Following close behind was Jordan Edwards , averaging 6.5 points per game and ending the season with 111 assists and adding 42 steals. The Panthers enter the 2022-23 season after posting a 17-14 record last season with a quarterfinal appearance in the Big South postseason tournament.

ACROSS THE BENCH

High Point vs. Davidson

The Panthers are 2-10 all-time against the Wildcats after taking a 76-54 loss a season ago in Davidson. Both of HPU’s wins over Davidson have come in games played in High Point, the last occurring on November 24, 2013.

About the Wildcats

Davidson opened its season with an 85-51 exhibition win over Newberry on Thursday night as Tomisin Adenupe and Elle Sutphin each scored 19 points. Rose-Suzi Deegan posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. A season ago, Davidson went 18-15 overall and 6-10 in the Atlantic 10 conference. The Wildcats fell in the A10 quarterfinals to Dayton, 60-55, in overtime. Head Coach Gayle Fulks enters her sixth season at the helm for Davidson.

Terrell Leads HPU in Exhibition Win

Sophomore guard Nakyah Terrell picked up right where she left off in 2021-22 as High Point posted a 64-35 win over UNC Pembroke last Tuesday night in Qubein Arena. Terrell led the Panthers with 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-of-9 from the floor.

New Faces Make Presence Known

Two freshmen joined the HPU roster this season, guard Give it Bäger and forward Nevaeh Zavala . Häger posted 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting with five rebounds while going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. Zavala chipped in a three-pointer and two rebounds in 15 minutes played in her Purple and White debut.

Back For More

High Point Returns four of its five leading scorers from a season ago in Jenson Edwards , Nakyah Terrell , Callie Scheier and Cydney Johnson . 2021-22 Big South Preseason Player of the Year Skyler Curran also Returns in 22-23 after a season-ending injury sidelined her in the first regular season game. Besides Terrell, each player was on the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament team and played significant minutes against UConn.

Terrell Looks to Capitalize After Breakout Season

Sophomore Nakyah Terrell had a breakout freshman season in 2021-22, Emerging as the third-leading scorer for the Panthers. Named the Big South Player of the Week three times and Featured on the All-Freshman team a season ago, Terrell averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while passing out 54 assists and tallying 25 steals. She recorded 10 double-digit scoring games, one double-double (vs. Wake Forest, Nov. 24), and two 20-point scoring games.

Year Two in the Qubein Center

After amassing a 9-5 record in its new home a season ago, HPU returns to the state-of-the-art Qubein Arena & Conference Center for its second season. In last season’s exhibition contest against Mount Olive, the Panther women posted an 82-68 win in front of a crowd of 1,354 fans in Purple & White. Throughout 14 games in the regular season in the Qubein Center, HPU brought in over 11,600 spectators.



