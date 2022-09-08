Women’s Basketball to Open Battle 4 Atlantis against Tennessee

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Rutgers Women’s basketball team will take on Tennessee in the first round of Battle 4 Atlantis, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 12 pm at Imperial Arena. The tournament made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to Rutgers and Tennessee, South Dakota State, UCLA, Louisville, Gonzaga, Texas and Marquette will also compete in the three-day tournament set to take place at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Rutgers and Tennessee will play the first game of the event, with three other matchups to follow on the opening day, (Texas vs. Marquette at 2:30 pm, South Dakota State vs UCLA at 5 pm and Louisville vs. Gonzaga at 7: 30 p.m.).

The Winner of the Scarlet Knights and Volunteers will go onto play the Winner of the Jackrabbits and Bruins while the two other teams will move on to the consolation bracket.

The Championship game is slated for Monday, Nov. 21 at 12 pm while the 5th/6th place contest will be played the same day at 5 pm

The first and second round games will be streamed on FloHoops while the Championship and third place games will be televised on ESPN Networks, EST.

