Women’s Basketball to Open 2022-23 Season at Home vs. Rhode Island

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Returning to the court for the first time since March 11, 2022, the Harvard Women’s basketball team will open its 2022-23 campaign at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against University of Rhode Island. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 pm and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

What to Know

– The Kathy Delaney-Smith Friends of Harvard Women’s Basketball Coach Carrie Moore will Coach her first Crimson game at the helm of the Harvard program against URI. Moore previously served as an Assistant Coach at the University of Michigan, University of North Carolina and Princeton University.

– The Crimson is 21-26 in its season openers.

– Harvard will face URI for the 20th time in program history on Monday, with an all-time record of 10-9. The Crimson and Rams squared off in 2021, with Harvard falling to Rhode Island 46-70.

– The Crimson Returns their top three leading scorers from the 2021-22 season, including Harmony Turner (15.9 ppg), McKenzie Forbes (14.1 ppg) and Lola Mullaney (12.7 ppg).

– Seniors McKenzie Forbes and Maggie McCarthy will lead the Crimson as Captains for the 2022-23 season. McCarthy started in 27 of 27 games last season, with Forbes hitting the floor in 24 games.

– Four Harvard student-athletes will put on a Crimson uniform for the first time in their career this season. Four first-years will join a group of four sophomores, three juniors and four seniors.

– Three returning Women’s basketball players earned All-Ivy League recognition in the 2021-22 season. Harmony Turner was named the Ivy League Rookie of the Year, while also receiving a Second Team All-Ivy nod. McKenzie Forbes earned Second Team All-Ivy recognition and Lola Mullaney garnered Honorable Mention honors.

– Harvard goes into the season ranked fourth in the Ivy League preseason poll behind No. 1 Princeton, No. 2 Columbia and No. 3 Yale.

– The 2023 Ivy League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be held on the campus of Princeton at Jadwin Gymnasium March 10-12. The men’s and women’s tournament Champions will each earn automatic berths to the NCAA tournament.

Up Next

Harvard will host Boston College on Thursday, Nov. 10 for a 7 pm match up. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN+.