Women’s Basketball to Meet In-State Foe SC State on Wednesday

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina Women’s basketball team (1-4) will return to Conway, SC, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, as the Chanticleers will host in-state opponent South Carolina State (0-8). The opening tip-off is scheduled for 5 pm ET and is part of a doubleheader with the CCU men’s basketball team who will host UNCW following the conclusion of the Women’s game.

HISTORY BETWEEN COASTAL AND SC STATE

The two teams have met 24 times dating back to the 1974-75 season with the all-time series tied at 12-12. The Chants currently own a five-game winning streak over the Bulldogs, including an 81-57 ​​road win last season to even the all-time series.

LAST TIME OUT

Coastal dropped its fourth road contest of the season 76-61 versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, NC, last Sunday. It was the third Power 5 (P5) opponent that the Chants have faced in the young season, as CCU has played Georgia, Kentucky, and Wake all on the road.

The Chanticleers played the Deacs close for the final three quarters after a slow start. Graduate students Drive Blount and Miriam Recarte led the offense with 20 and 17 points, respectively. The post duo also led Coastal with a combined 15 rebounds, as Blount led the team with eight boards.

ABOUT COASTAL

CCU is averaging 69.6 points per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 36.8 from three-point range. Defensively, the Chanticleers have allowed 71.0 points, while Coastal’s opponents are shooting 46.8 percent from the floor. The Chanticleers are winning the rebound battle on the season at 187-173.

Coastal is led by Blount with 16.6 points per game, while fellow Returners Arin Freeman and Angie Juste-Jean have chipped in with 10.4 and 10.0 points per game, respectively. Newcomer Anaya Barney , who has scored in double digits twice in the four games she has appeared, is averaging 9.0 points per game. Blount is the team’s leading rebounder with 44 boards on the year, while Freeman and Recarte have grabbed 22 and 21 rebounds, respectively.

ABOUT SC STATE

The South Carolina Bulldogs return 10 players from the 2021-22 team that finished last season with a 4-25 record and went 4-11 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Nicole Gwynn leads the team with 10.9 points per game, while Nadia Reese and Lovely Sonnier have added 8.4 and 7.3 points per game, respectively.

Sonnier is the top rebounder for the Bulldogs this season with 7.8 boards per game, while newcomer Gift Sampson has grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game.

As a team, SC State is averaging 41.6 points per contest while allowing 74.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have been outshot by their opponents 30.6 percent to 41.9 percent from the floor. On the year, South Carolina State has grabbed 224 rebounds, while their opponents have grabbed 365 boards.

For complete coverage of CCU Women’s basketball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWBB (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.