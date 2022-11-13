Women’s basketball to meet former GLVC Rival Purdue Fort Wayne

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An old Division II rivalry will be renewed in the D1 Ranks when the Bellarmine University Women’s basketball team takes the court for a 2 pm (ET) contest Sunday against Purdue Fort Wayne at the Gates Sports Center.

While Bellarmine (0-1) and Purdue Fort Wayne (1-1) are meeting for the first time in the D1 era, the two programs have a long history that dates back to the mid-80s. The Knights and Mastodons were rivals in D2’s Great Lakes Valley Conference from 1984-2001 and squared off 33 times, with BU holding a 26-7 advantage in the series.

Although Coach Chancellor Dugan hasn’t faced Purdue Fort Wayne with Bellarmine, she did on several occasions as the head coach of another former GLVC squad, Southern Indiana, for eight seasons in the 1990s. Dugan had a 9-6 record against the Mastodons with the Screaming Eagles, including wins in the last six meetings.

Purdue Fort Wayne opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 90-45 home win over Goshen before falling 85-53 at Michigan State on Thursday. The Mastodons were picked eighth in the Horizon League’s preseason coaches’ poll after going 9-21 overall and 7-14 in league play last season.

Shayla Sellers was a second-team Preseason All-Horizon League selection. The senior guard averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season. Amellia Bromenschenkel has had the hot hand over the first two games this season, averaging a team-high 16.5 points behind 7-for-10 accuracy from 3-point land. She scored 22 points against Goshen and followed with 11 against Michigan State.

Bellarmine opened the season with the equivalent of taking a final exam on the first day of class, as the Knights faced No. 16 LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and fell 125-50. There were some encouraging signs as a sophomore guard Hayley Harrison scored a career-high 19 points while senior forward Cam Browning grabbed a team-best six rebounds, both in their Bellarmine debuts.

True freshman Gracie Merkle started at center in her collegiate debut, while true freshman guards Miyah Brown and Jayla Butler also made their first college appearances.

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).