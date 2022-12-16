Women’s Basketball to Host Teddy Bear Toss Wednesday, Dec. 21

DURHAM – Duke Women’s basketball is hosting a teddy bear toss during Halftime of next Wednesday’s ACC opener against Virginia. Fans are encouraged to come “bearing” gifts for children on game day.

Bring your new or gently used teddy bears (or other stuffed animals) of any size to throw onto the court during halftime. All teddy bears thrown will be collected and donated to patients at the Duke Children’s Hospital during the holiday season.

All bears will be screened by security prior to entering Cameron Indoor Stadium. If you are bringing more bears than you can carry, the clear bag policy is still in effect. Tipoff is slated for 7 pm

The Blue Devils sit at 10-1 overall after recently wrapping non-conference play with a 71-48 road win at Florida Gulf Coast. Duke won each of its games by an average of 28.6 points and held each opponent below their season scoring average, including eight of them to 50 points or less.

Tickets for the Duke-Virginia game are available for purchase at the link here or by contacting the Duke Ticket Office at (919) 681-2583, 1-877-375-3853.

To stay up to date with Duke Women’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB.”

#GoDuke