Women’s Basketball to Host Second Home Game this Week Versus Colgate

Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s Basketball team will hope for a second home win this week when they play host to Colgate on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 pm The game will stream on ESPN+ and air on NESN. Following the game, the team will host a youth clinic and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Kids get in free to the game and players will sign autographs after the game.

What to Know

•Harvard Women’s basketball opened the Carrie Moore era last month with wins over URI, Boston College, Merrimack and UMass Lowell. Saturday’s game against Colgate will be the fifth home game of the 2022-23 season.

•Moore is in Year 1 after the retirement of Kathy Delaney-Smith, who was at the helm of the Crimson program for 40 years. Moore was named The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women’s Basketball on April 6, 2022, and arrived in Cambridge after spending the 2021-22 season as an Assistant Coach at Michigan, helping the Wolverines to a 25-7 record and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Moore also had assistant-coaching stints at North Carolina, Princeton and Creighton.

• Harmony Turner has enjoyed a career season so far this year, scoring a career-high 31 points in the season opener against URI and a career-high 9 assists against Boston College. At the Cancun Challenge Tournament, she scored 56 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists throughout 3 games against Purdue, Oklahoma State and Florida State. These numbers earned her a spot on the Cancun Challenge Tournament All-Tournament team. This is Turner’s second Honor so far this season, as she was named Ivy-League Co-Player of the Week during the first week of action. In Wednesday’s game against UMass Lowell, she led the team in points with 27, highlighted by a buzzer beater from just over the half-court line to end the first quarter of action.

•Three players reported points in the double digits in Harvard’s last game against UMass Lowell. This included Harmony Turner (27), Lola Mullaney (19) and McKenzie Forbes (10).So far this season Turner has led the team in scoring for 5 games, Forbes has led for 2 and Elena Rodriguez lead with 21 points over Merrimack.

•First-year Gabby Anderson has offered standout performances defensively so far this season, putting up her Collegiate high thus far of 11 rebounds against Oklahoma State at the Cancun Challenge. She has led the team in the metric in 4 of the 8 games so far.

•Harvard shot it’s best game from the line against UMass Lowell, shooting with 91.7% accuracy and making 22 of 24 free throws to build their lead over the Riverhawks.

• Harvard is meeting Colgate for the 9th time in series history, after the Crimson won the most recent Matchup on Dec. 21, 2021, 93-53.

•Harvard leads the series 7-1 all-time and is currently on a 6 game win streak against the Raiders.

•Harvard is coming off a home win against UMass Lowell. They are currently 3-1 at home and only have losses to power five opponents at the Cancun Challenge and UMass Lowell at home. With a 4-4 record, Harvard is tied for third with two other Ivy League teams in the current conference standings.

•Harvard’s 2022-23 schedule features 12 non-conference games before Ivy League play begins Dec. 31 against Princeton. The team will hope to advance to the Ivy League tournament for the second consecutive season. The tournament will be held

Up Next

Harvard will travel into the city for a Matchup against Northeastern on Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 pm This game will be streamed on NESN+ and FloHoops.