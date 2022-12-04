Women’s Basketball to Host Morgan State on Sunday – Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Women’s basketball team is set to take on Morgan State at 2 pm inside Reed Arena on Sunday.

Leading the Charge

The Aggies (4-3) are led by sharpshooting Sydney Bowles who is knocking down 40.5% of her shots from deep. The freshman is second on the team in scoring, pouring in 10.1 points per game. Sahara Jones is pacing the team in minutes played, having logged 31.0 minutes per contest while averaging 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. Janiah Barker leads the team in scoring (12.1), while Aaliyah Patty boasts the most rebounds per game (7.9) on the team.

Holiday Hoops

As part of the holiday season, tickets to the game start as low as $3 for kids. You can purchase those tickets in advance or on game day. It is also Youth Sunday Funday where if you buy a general admission adult ticket, you can get up to four kids for free. If you are a Junior Aggie Club member or were a 2022 Aggie Women’s Basketball camper, you can come to the game for free as well. Advance ticket purchases can be made on 12thmanfoundation.com.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entrance of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff. The first 1,000 kids to arrive at the Fan Zone will receive a youth-sized maroon Aggie script shirt.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 200 points at the game. Pick up any Redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series

Sunday’s Matchup is the first meeting between the Aggies and Morgan State (7-2).

How to Keep up & Parking

Thursday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here. Fans can also listen to the action on 97.3 FM. Parking for Women’s basketball games is free to the public.