Women’s Basketball to Host Mercyhurst for Thursday Exhibition Contest

Kent State continues to prepare for the 2022-23 Women’s basketball campaign with an exhibition contest against Mercyhurst at 5:30 pm Thursday inside the MAC Center.

Led by seventh-year head coach Todd Starkey , the Golden Flashes are ranked No. 20 in the preseason Mid-Major Top 25 poll that was released on Tuesday. Kent State won a Postseason WNIT game for the second time in program history last season and finished with a 19-12 overall record.

Guard Katie Shumate and forward Lindsey Thall lead a veteran group that brings back six of its top seven scorers from a year ago. Shumate, an All-MAC Honorable mention selection during her first two seasons as a Flash, was the team’s top scorer last season at 12.1 points per game. Thall averaged 11.4 points and a career-best 5.2 rebounds per contest. The 2021 MAC Honorable mention and two-time MAC All-Defensive Team selection is Kent State’s career leader in three-point field goals (218) and ranks second in blocked shots (172).

Guard Casey Santoro recorded the first triple-double in school history against Clarion last December and posted averages of 10.1 points and team-high 3.0 assists per game. Forward Bridget Dunn scored 9.1 points per game and was tied for the team lead with 52 three-pointers during her debut campaign.

Scouting Mercyhurst

The Lakers went 9-19 last season and were picked to finish seventh in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West. All-PSAC Western Division Second Team selections Grace Centrulla and Jayde Boyd highlight a veteran group of 12 returners. The center led Mercyhurst with an average of 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while Boyd added 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

Broadcast Info

The exhibition contest will be streamed on BoxCast, with Dave Wilson on the call.

Next Up For Kent State

The Golden Flashes will open the regular season against Florida State on Thursday, Nov. 10 as part of a doubleheader with the men’s basketball team. Tip at the MAC Center will be 30 minutes following the men’s game, which is scheduled for 5 pm