Women’s Basketball To Host Exhibition With Indianapolis Tuesday

NORMAL, Ill. – The reigning Missouri Valley Conference champions, Illinois State, will unofficially begin their 2022-23 campaign Tuesday, as the Redbirds welcome in Indianapolis for an exhibition at Redbird Arena.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm CT. Admission is FREE for all attendees. For fans who can’t make it, there will be live stats available on GoRedbirds.com or by clicking the link below.

GAME INFORMATION

Illinois State vs. Indianapolis

When: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tip off: 6:30 PM

Location: Normal, Ill.

Facility: Redbird Arena

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE!

The Redbirds are primed and ready for another season of hoops after making their sixth (first since 2008) overall NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022 after capturing their first MVC Tournament title under head Coach Kristen Gillespie .

The Redbirds bring back 10 Returners from last season’s MVC Championship and NCAA Tournament team, including All-MVC First Team member and MVC All-Tournament Team member, DeAnna Wilson. Along with the presence of Wilson and three other returning starters, the ‘Birds added a Sleuth of new faces to Normal in a trio of grad transfers and a Lethal freshman duo.

The ‘Birds had reigning NCAA Division II Player of the Year, Paige Robinson (Drury), NJCAA All-Region VII Team member, Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins (Chipola College), and NJCAA All-American, Daijah Smith (most recently Wabash Valley College) joined them during the offseason. Along with the three transfers, the Redbirds welcomed in Taylor Veach and Abbie Aalsma to make up the Redbirds’ freshmen class for the 2022-23 season.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS

Located in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Greyhounds welcomed a new face to the program this offseason in the hiring of Marc Mitchell as the next head coach of UIndy Women’s basketball. Mitchell comes to UIndy by way of Division I Saint Peter’s and DIII Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham.

The Greyhounds saw a trio of athletes acknowledged with Great Lakes Valley Conference postseason honors last year including freshman standout Elana Wells.

Wells was named to last year’s GLVC All-Freshman Team after scoring in double-digits in six of her 11 appearances while averaging 9.5 points and 2.8 assists per game. She returns to UIndy this season as the Greyhounds see four of their top five scorers from the 2021-22 campaign back on campus, losing only their top scorer and GLVC Third-Team selection Taylor Drury.

Leading the way for returning scorers for the Greyhounds is senior Sadie Hill, who averaged 12.9 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per contest last season.

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets are available for the 2022-23 season. Follow this link to purchase your season tickets or contact the Athletics Ticket Office at (309) 438-8000 for more information. Tickets start at just $65 for general admission to the Women’s season.

