Women’s Basketball To Host Education Day

ELON, NC — For the first time in more than a decade, the Elon Women’s basketball team will welcome local elementary school students to campus this season for a fun-filled Education Day matinee.

Head Coach Charlotte Smith is pleased to announce that Elon Athletics has partnered with the Alamance-Burlington School System to bring back the annual Education Day to Elon’s campus when the Phoenix faces Richmond on Thursday, Dec. 15. The game, set for 11 am, will mark the first time that Elon has held an Education Day since Jan. 27, 2011. It will also be the first Education Day at the state-of-the-art Schar Center, which is expected to welcome approximately 2,500 elementary school students for the event.

“We are excited about partnering with the Alamance-Burlington School System for Education Day,” Smith said. “Education is vital, as it develops critical thinking and logic. It also teaches self-reliance and empowers young people to make a difference in their communities. Education Day at Elon will be a great exposure opportunity for students to see how education has impacted students -athletes and opened doors of opportunities for them to continue Pursuing their passion and doing something they love both on and off the court.”

While the game between the Phoenix and Spiders will be at the center of the festivities, the day will also serve as an opportunity for students to be introduced to the University and learn more about the importance of education and going to college. Different components of the in-game entertainment will address that, but students will also be treated to other fun activities.

Other highlights of the day will include a spirit contest in which one school will win a postseason pizza party with the team and the chance for each school to adopt a Phoenix player to cheer for during the game.

“This will be a fun and entertaining game for anyone in attendance, especially the students from the school system who will be the focus of everything we do on Dec. 15,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director Jason Chandler. “This is a unique opportunity for our Elon community, Faculty and staff to come support our Women’s basketball team for what is sure to be a memorable experience. We plan to market this game to our campus staff and educators as well, who will have just wrapped up exams and will be headed into their holiday break.”

As of Monday, 11 schools are expected to bring students to the game, but there’s still room for more. Schools outside of the Alamance-Burlington School System that wish to attend can contact the Director of Marketing and Fan Engagement Mary DeFriest at [email protected]

Special accommodations will be made for Elo season ticket holders for this game. Details will be announced and communicated directly to seat holders prior to the game.

