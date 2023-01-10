Women’s Basketball to Host Annual Play4Kay Game on February 5

PISCATAWAY, NJ — The Rutgers Women’s basketball team will host Wisconsin on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 pm for its annual PLAY4KAY GAMEpresented by RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

Through Play4Kay, former NC State head Coach Kay Yow saw a way to bring communities together and Honor cancer Warriors in the fight against ALL cancers affecting women. As one woman is diagnosed with cancer every minute, Rutgers and head Coach Coquese Washington are united in the fight against all cancers affecting women.

The Scarlet Knights will also celebrate cancer survivors throughout the game as well as during a special Halftime ceremony. In addition, the team will recognize Healthcare Heroes during the contest.

Rutgers’ players will wear special PINK uniforms during the game against the Badgers and all fans are encouraged to wear them PINK as well. PINK Shakers will also be handed out at the Gates of Jersey Mike’s Arena.

