Women’s Basketball to Face Cross Town Rival Boston University

Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s basketball team will travel to Boston University on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to conclude their nonconference play for the 2022-23 season. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

What to Know

– Harvard Women’s basketball opened the Carrie Moore era last month with wins over URI, Boston College, Merrimack, UMass Lowell, Colgate and Maine. Wednesday’s game at Boston University will be the final nonconference game of Harvard’s 2022-23 schedule.

– Moore is in Year 1 after the retirement of Kathy Delaney-Smith, who was at the helm of the Crimson program for 40 years. Moore was named The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women’s Basketball on April 6, 2022, and arrived in Cambridge after spending the 2021-22 season as an Assistant Coach at Michigan, helping the Wolverines to a 25-7 record and a No . 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Moore also had assistant-coaching stints at North Carolina, Princeton and Creighton.

– Harmony Turner has enjoyed a career season so far this year, scoring a career-high 31 points in the season opener against URI, a career-high 9 assists against Boston College and a career-high 7 steals against Maine on Sunday. At the Cancun Challenge Tournament, she scored 56 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists throughout 3 games against Purdue, Oklahoma State and Florida State, earning a spot on the Cancun Challenge Tournament All-Tournament team. Turner has also been named Ivy League Co-Player of the week twice. She has reported 20+ points in five games so far this season.

– Three players reported points in the double digits in Harvard’s last game against Maine. The team was led by McKenzie Forbes with 23, followed by Harmony Turner with 18 and Elena Rodriguez with 13. This is the fourth game of the 2022-23 season that Forbes has scored 20+ points and the fourth where she has led in scoring.

– Harmony Turner scored a career-high seven steals, contributing to the team’s 15 total steals to tie the season-high in the metric. Forbes reported three steals and Anderson reported two. Seven steals ties Turner for seventh in steals in a single game in school history.

– Elena Rodriguez leads the Ivy League in field goal percentage with .700. Harmony Turner leads in free throw percentage with .895. Two Harvard players are also in the top ten in the Ivy League for points per game. Harmony Turner is tied for first with 17.9 ppg and McKenzie Forbes is in sixth with 14.1 ppg.

– Harvard is meeting Crosstown Rival Boston University for the 37th time in series history, one in which Harvard leads 21-15. The Crimson won the most recent Matchup on Nov. 27, 2021 with a score of 82-79. Harvard is looking to grow what is currently a 6-game win streak to 7 on Wednesday. Winning every game since 2015, this is the longest streak the Crimson have held over the Terriers since the first Matchup in 1976.

– Harvard is coming off a home win against Maine and Colgate and a loss at Northeastern. They are currently 5-1 at home and only have losses to power five opponents at the Cancun Challenge, UMass and Northeastern. With a 6-5 record, Harvard is tied for fifth with Penn in the Ivy League conference standings.

– Harvard’s 2022-23 schedule features 12 non-conference games before Ivy League play begins Dec. 31 against Princeton. The team will hope to advance to the Ivy League tournament for the second consecutive season. The tournament will be held in Princeton, NJ from March 11-12, 2023.

Up Next

Harvard will start Ivy League play while playing host to Princeton on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12 pm The game will be broadcast on ESPN News.