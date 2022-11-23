Women’s Basketball to Compete in Cancun Challenge Tournament

Cancun, Mexico – The Harvard Women’s Basketball team will compete in the Cancun Challenge Tournament at the Hard Rock Hotel in Cancun, Mexico this week. The first game will be against Purdue at 1:30 pm on Thursday, Nov. 24. Harvard will face off against Oklahoma State at 11:00 am on Friday, Nov. 25 followed by a game against Florida State at 11:00 am on Saturday, Nov. 26. All games will be streamed on FloHoops.

What to Know

• Harvard Women’s basketball opened the Carrie Moore era when it defeated URI, 88-74, and Boston College, 68-59, at home. Harvard is 3-1 after a loss to UMass last week and a road win at Merrimack on Monday night.

• Moore is in Year 1 after the retirement of Kathy Delaney-Smith, who was at the helm of the Crimson program for 40 years. Moore was named The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women’s Basketball on April 6, 2022, and arrived in Cambridge after spending the 2021-22 season as an Assistant Coach at Michigan, helping the Wolverines to a 25-7 record and a No . 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Moore also had assistant-coaching stints at North Carolina, Princeton and Creighton.

• Harmony Turner who was named Ivy League Co-Player of the Week in the first week of play, has enjoyed a career season so far, scoring a career-high 31 points vs. URI and dishing out a career-high nine assists vs. Boston College.

• In game one against URI, McKenzie Forbes and Lola Mullaney joined Turner in double figures as both scored 20 points and knocked down four treys (8-for-17 combined). Forbes pulled down seven rebounds to share game-high honors with Gabby Anderson , while recording three blocked shots. Mullaney, who shot 8-for-13 from the floor, added four rebounds and a game-high-tying two steals.

• In Monday night’s game against Merrimack the Crimson defeated the Warriors 85-43, led by a strong effort off the Harvard bench. Elena Rodriguez led the team in points for the first time in her collegiate career, scoring 21 throughout the night. This set a new career-high by 11 points over her previous record of ten. Rodriguez, Katie Krupa , Elle Stauffer and Lindsay Lawson accounted for 41 points off the bench.

• First-year Gabby Anderson also showed a strong performance, breaking into the top three on the Crimson team in points (13), assists (3) and rebounds (7), a metric in which she leads the team.

• Harvard is meeting Oklahoma State and Purdue for the second time in series history and Florida State for the third time. The Crimson have never won a game against any of these opponents and are looking to change that in Cancun.

• The Matchup between Harvard and Purdue took place Nov. 11, 2018, in which the Crimson fell, 65-66. This is the closest Harvard has come to defeating any of the three opponents it will face this week.

• The Matchup between Harvard and Oklahoma State took place Dec. 28, 2012, in which the Crimson fell 62-92.

• In the most recent Matchup between Harvard and Florida State, Harvard fell to the Seminoles, 52-96, on Jan. 21, 2010.

• The Cancun Challenge Tournament closes Harvard’s first week of away contests. The Crimson will return to Cambridge next week for games against UMass Lowell and Colgate.

• Harvard’s 2022-23 schedule features 12 non-conference games before Ivy League play begins Dec. 31 against Princeton. The team will hope to advance to the Ivy League tournament for the second consecutive season. The tournament will be held in Princeton, NJ from March 11-12, 2023.

Up Next

The team will return from Cancun to two home games – one on Wednesday, Nov. 30 against UMass Lowell and one on Saturday, Dec. 3 against Colgate. Both games will stream on ESPN+ while the matchup against Colgate will be featured on NESN as well.