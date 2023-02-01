Women’s Basketball to Celebrate Title IX on Thursday, Seniors on Saturday

RIVERDALE, NY – The Manhattan Women’s basketball team is preparing for a pair of home MAAC contests with significant implications for the MAAC Tournament that is set to get underway next month.

On Thursday, the Jaspers will welcome the Stags of Fairfield to Draddy as the team celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Landmark Title IX legislation. The team will Honor five Seniors on Saturday before tip-off against Saint Peter’s.

The Fairfield game will be carried by ESPN+, while live stats can be followed HERE and tickets purchased HERE. Saturday’s Tilt against Saint Peter’s will be on ESPN3, while live stats can be seen HERE, and tickets are on sale HERE.

Thursday’s game will conclude the regular-season series with Fairfield. These two teams met on Jan. 7 in Fairfield. The game ended with the Stags Escaping Manhattan 52-50 thanks to a transition layup with less than 20 seconds remaining.

Fairfield will walk into Draddy fourth in the MAAC with an 8-3 league mark and a 12-8 record overall. The Stags are riding a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last five contests. Their offense is powered by the MAAC’s leading scorer, Callie Cavanagh, who is producing 17.1 points per game.

Despite being in the heart of the season, Saturday’s contest will be the first meeting between Saint Peter’s and Manhattan. Saint Peter’s enters this week searching for their first win of the 2022-2023 campaign. The Peacocks have come close to moving into the win column, taking Canisius to overtime and only losing by three to Niagara. Head Coach Heather Vulin has had the Peacock’s number from the moment she arrived in Riverdale, holding an unblemished 12-0 record against Saint Peter’s during her tenure at the helm of the Jaspers.

