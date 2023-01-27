Women’s Basketball To Celebrate Coach Sue on Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball coaching Legend Sue Semrau will be celebrated this Sunday afternoon as part of the 24th-ranked Seminoles’ big Matchup against No. 16 Duke at 2 pm at the Tucker Center.

Semrau, who announced her retirement last March after 25 great years with the Seminoles, will return for a Coach Sue Celebration where she will be honored for her incredible work on and off the court. In 1997, Semrau took over an FSU program that had fallen on tough times and built it into a perennial contender, earning three NCAA Elite Eight Appearances in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

Join us on Sunday, January 29th before our game vs Duke for a pregame program celebrating former Florida State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Sue Semrau!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/bvPn8WE3Qb — FSU Women’s Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 24, 2023

“We are looking forward to hosting this recognition for a very special person in Coach Sue,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “I know the many loyal supporters of our program will enjoy this opportunity to express their appreciation for her contributions to the program.”

A public event in the Tucker Center’s Exhibition Hall will be held for Semrau from 12:30-1:30 pm on Sunday, ending a half hour before tipoff. Doors to Sunday’s game will open earlier than usual at 12:15 pm Fans who purchase a ticket to Sunday’s Top 25 Matchup also gain access to the public event that celebrates the Seminole Legend.

“There isn’t a bigger mentor in my life than Coach Sue,” said current head Coach Brooke Wyckoff, who played and coached under Semrau. “So much of what I’ve learned as a player and person, from understanding concepts of the game to treating others with the utmost respect, is a credit to what she has taught me. Sunday’s Celebration is just a small appreciation for someone who has not only impacted my life, but so many others as well.”

The history of Florida State Women’s Basketball found its upward trajectory under the coaching of Semrau. She was the National Coach of the Year in 2015, a four-time ACC Coach of the Year, guided the Seminoles to 16 NCAA Tournament Appearances and became the all-time winningest Coach in program history with 492 victories.

As much as she won games and impacted lives on the court, her off-court endeavors were remarkable as well. She was honored as the 2013 Kay Yow Heart of a Coach Award recipient, and was recognized by Samaritan’s Feet as the 2018 Barefoot Coach of the Year. Semrau is a staple in the Big Bend community, visiting schools, hospitals and taking part in so many other initiatives over the years.

The Coach Sue Celebration also ties into Alumni Weekend, which was always a popular event during Semrau’s time as head coach because she forged such strong connections with her former players. Nearly 50 FSU Women’s Basketball Alumni are expected in attendance and will be recognized during halftime.

During Sunday’s FSU-Duke game, Semrau will also be celebrated on the court in between the first and second quarters of play.

Fans can purchase tickets to Sunday’s home game by visiting seminoles.com/tickets.