Women’s Basketball Tips Off Season Against Bloomsburg

STORY LINES

– Binghamton begins its 50th season as an intercollegiate women’s basketball program and its 22nd season in the America East Conference and at the NCAA Division I level.

– The Bearcats finished the 2021-22 season 9-20 but played the majority of the year with just eight healthy players. Binghamton won four out of its last five regular-season games and took Vermont to the wire in its America East quarterfinal game.

– In its Lone preseason game, Binghamton defeated Roberts Wesleyan 72-67 on Friday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman led all scorers with 22 points and added 10 rebounds. Also reaching double figures in scoring with 11 points was the redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz who also dished out eight assists.

– Senior guard Denai Bowman was named to the America East Preseason All-Conference Team for the second straight year. In her junior season (2021-22), Bowman ranked among the top 10 in the America East in all five major statistical categories. In addition to being ranked second in both scoring (14.6 ppg.) and steals (1.9 spg.), she was fourth in assists (3.7 apg.) and tied for No. 10 in rebounding (5.2 rpg.) and blocks (0.8 bpg.).

– Playing at the NCAA Division II level, Bloomsburg finished the 2021-22 season 18-11. Last season, the Huskies lost an exhibition game to the Bearcats, 70-55, on Nov. 5.

– The all-time series between Binghamton and Bloomsburg is tied at 2-2. During Binghamton’s 22-year NCAA Division I era, however, the Bearcats hold a 1-0 advantage. They won the Lone Division I era meeting 70-45 on Nov. 12, 2019.