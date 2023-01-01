Women’s Basketball Tips Off ASUN Schedule against Gamecocks

CONWAY, Ark. – After 11 games of non-conference basketball, the Sugar Bears take the court Monday to tip-off their second season in the ASUN. Battling Jacksonville State to open the conference slate, the Sugar Bears and Gamecocks will start things at 5:30 pm at the Farris Center.

After a 5-6 showing in non-conference, Central Arkansas has seen a nice emergence from freshman Parris Atkins , who leads the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game. With a career-high 16 points in her last outing against Alabama A&M, Atkins has scored double figures in eight of the 11 games this season, including in four straight games. The Bryant, Ark., native has also been active in the passing lanes, leading the team with 19 steals.

Joining Atkins in double-figure scoring is Round Prim , who found some of her early-season success against the Lady Bulldogs, scoring 13 points while pulling in seven rebounds. With six Offensive boards, Prim remains in the top-five in the Nation in Offensive rebounds, averaging 4.6 extra opportunities per game. Her 8.0 total rebounds are fourth in the ASUN, and her 89.5 free throw percentage is second in the conference.

Despite sometimes falling in Offensive slumps, the defense of the Sugar Bears has maintained quality, as the team allows just 59.6 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the ASUN. Central Arkansas has held four teams under 50 points and has allowed just two teams to shoot 42 percent from the field in the past nine games. Additionally, as of late, turnover battles have either been close or in favor of the Sugar Bears; the team has had just one game where the turnover margin has been larger than four turnovers in favor of the other team. Central Arkansas has forced more turnovers from its opponents than it has given possessions away (172 compared to 179).

The Sugar Bears host Jacksonville State for the third time in program history, the second as ASUN members. After last year’s matchups, the Gamecocks took a 3-1 advantage in the series against Central Arkansas. In last season’s home game, Randrea Wright scored a team-best 13 points, adding three assists to her name.

Jacksonville State enters the conference season with a 7-4 record and winners of its last four contests. The Gamecocks closed non-conference with a road win over Chattanooga on Dec. 29, winning 59-51 in Chattanooga. Keiara Griffin led the Squad with 19 points and seven rebounds in a game that had a one-point difference at the start of the fourth quarter.

Like the Sugar Bears, the Gamecocks have two players averaging double-figures, Shawnta Shaw (12.8 ppg) and Imari Martin (11.8 ppg). Shaw, despite her 5-2 stature, has taken almost 80 percent of her shots from inside the three-point line, and leads the team in field goals and free throws. Martin, on the other hand, is the team’s marksman, topping the roster with 23 shots from three at a 35 percent clip.

Jacksonville State has set itself apart from its competition by controlling the basketball; the Gamecocks have only committed 123 turnovers, compared to 190 by their opponents. This has turned into a large gap in the number of shot attempts, with Jacksonville State taking 110 more shots through 11 games than its opponents (678 compared to 568). The disparagement has allowed the Gamecocks to outscore opponents by nearly 12 points per contest, the third-best margin in the conference.

Tip-off against Jacksonville State is set for 5:30 pm at the Farris Center on Monday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, with live stats available here. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio at 91.3 The Bear.