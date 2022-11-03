Women’s Basketball Tips Off 2022-23 Campaign at Virginia

WASHINGTON – George Washington Women’s basketball will tip off year two of the Coach McCombs era on Monday evening when it travels down to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 pm from John Paul Jones Arena.

ALL EYES ON MAYOWA:

Following an impressive junior year that saw her record a team-leading six double-doubles and finish in the top-15 nationally in Offensive rebounds per game, Mayowa Taiwo has received preseason recognition from the A-10. The Hanover, Md. native was named to the Atlantic 10 Preseason All-Conference Third Team and All-Conference Defensive Team.

Furthermore, Mayowa will have a chance to make GW history in the first game, as she sits just eight rebounds away from 500 for her career. Should she reach the mark on Monday night, she will become the 29th player in program history to reach the milestone.

WELCOME BACK:

In addition to Taiwo, GW returns nine players from last year’s A-10 Quarterfinals team. Faith Blethen , Essence Brown Maxine Engel, Aurea Gingras Sheslanie Laureano, Nya Lok, and Taylor Webster each started at least four games last season and also returned this year. Piper Macke is also back for GW.

NEW FACES:

The rest of GW’s roster will be rounded out by newcomers looking to make their mark in the Buff & Blue.

On the transfer front, the Colonials will welcome in Jayla Thornton, Mia Lakstigala and Asjah Inniss. Thornton, who was the 2020-21 MEAC Player of the Year at Howard, joins GW following a one-year stint at Syracuse. Meanwhile, Lakstigala arrives in Foggy Bottom from Penn and Inniss comes by way of Northwest Florida State.

GW will also rely on the talent of two first-years, Nya Robertson and Caia Loving. Robertson, who was the #37 overall ranked Recruit in the 2021 signing period, will see time at point guard, while Loving will use her impressive 6′ 2″ frame to help out GW in the frontcourt.

SCOUTING THE CAVALIERS:

Following a 5-22 season in 2021-22, UVA begins this year with a new head coach patrolling the sidelines. Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was named the new head coach of the Cavaliers on March 21, 2022 and joins Virginia following a three-season stint as the head coach of Missouri State. During Agugua-Hamilton’s three years heading up the Lady Bears program, Missouri State went 74-15 and her teams played in two NCAA Tournaments (2021, 2022), including a Sweet 16 trip in 2020-21.

Individually, Virginia returns seven players from its 2021-22 squad, including leading scorer Camryn Taylor, who averaged 12.8 points per game last year.