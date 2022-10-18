Women’s Basketball Tied for Ninth in OVC Preseason Poll

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team was selected to finish 9th in a tie with Morehead State in the 2022-23 OVC Preseason Poll, released on Tuesday.

Lindenwood and Morehead both received 33 votes in the poll, trailing behind eighth-place SEMO, who had 61 votes. Leading the league was Tennessee Tech with 147 points, including 11 first-place votes. UT Martin and Little Rock both received four first place votes, with UT Martin sitting in second place and Little Rock coming in at third. Eastern Illinois had the fourth most points, while Tennessee State came in fifth, receiving one first place vote. SIUE (sixth), Southern Indiana (seventh), and SEMO (eighth) rounded out the poll voted on by conference coaches and communication directors.

The Lions will be made up of a strong mix of veterans and newcomers, with heavy hitters Devin Fuhring coming back off a season-ending injury last year. The Graduate senior averaged 14.0 points per game last year, starting 15 of the 18 games she played in pre-injury. Fuhring went 83-191 from the field and 56-67 from behind the free throw line, while also grabbing 62 total rebounds throughout the season.

Lindenwood opens the season on November 7 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to take on Eastern Michigan. The Lions are set to host the University of Cincinnati on November 21 for the first home game of the year inside Hyland Arena. Some other noteworthy non-conference highlights will be the Grand Canyon University Thanksgiving Classic and the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic before OVC play kicks off.

The Lions open their first conference campaign December 29 at Eastern Illinois, before hosting Tennessee Tech on New Year’s Eve in St. Charles, Mo. Lindenwood will have a three-game home stand to start the month of February, and close out the season with back-to-back home games against SEMO and Little Rock, respectively.

2022 OVC Preseason Poll

Rank Team Points (First-Place Votes) 1 Tennessee Tech 147 (11) 2 UT Martin 134 (4) 3 Little Rock 129 (4) 4 Eastern Illinois 115 5 Tennessee State 95 (1) 6 SIUE 83 7 Southern Indiana 66 8 SEMO 61 9 Lindenwood 33 10 Morehead State 33

*Selected by OVC Head Coaches and Communication Directors