Women’s Basketball: TCU Drops Second Consecutive Home Game

The TCU Women’s basketball team never fully recovered from poor shot selection and a slow start in a 60-54 loss against Sam Houston State (SHSU) on Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs (2-3 overall) shot 6-of-29 (20.6%) from the field in the first half and finished 18-of-57 (31.6%) overall. The team also missed 11 free throws.

“We opened the game today with some really bad shots offensively,” TCU head Coach Raegan Pebley said. “That set a tone for us that we didn’t really bounce back from well.”

