Women’s Basketball Takes on Marquette is on CBSSN

Omaha, Neb. — The 25th ranked Creighton Women’s basketball team continues a three-game home stretch against Marquette on Sunday, January 8 in a contest televised on CBS Sports Network.

Series with Marquette: Bluejays Lead 15-13

Home: 10-2 Away: 5-9 Neutral: 0-2

Creighton holds a slim edge on the series with Marquette. However, the Golden Eagles have taken five of the last six meetings. Coach Flanery is 11-13 against Marquette.

Series Game-by-Game

Date Opponent Score

1/11/86 at Marquette W, 75-56

1/25/86 Marquette W, 84-53

12/20/86 Marquette W, 72-49

1/7/87 at Marquette W, 77-60

3/24/08 & at Marquette L, 69-75 (ot)

11/19/09 at Marquette L, 59-66

11/28/10 Marquette W, 63-61

1/25/14 Marquette W, 83-64

3/1/14 at Marquette L, 71-73

1/25/15 at Marquette W, 93-75

2/22/15 Marquette W, 82-60

1/24/16 at Marquette L, 72-79

2/19/16 Marquette W, 83-81

1/2/17 at Marquette W, 83-63

1/29/17 Marquette W, 80-77

3/6/17 ª at Marquette L, 65-72

1/7/18 Marquette L, 77-92

2/4/18 at Marquette W, 74-73

3/5/18 $ ª vs. Marquette L, 70-76

12/31/18 at #20 Marquette L, 67-85

3/1/19 #13 Marquette W, 71-65

1/3/20 Marquette W, 72-62

2/2/20 at Marquette L, 50-52

2/1/21 Marquette L, 53-66

2/22/21 at Marquette L, 41-65

3/7/21 ª vs. Marquette L, 59-64

1/7/22 Marquette W, 62-45

2/6/22 at Marquette L, 47-20

ª = BIG EAST Tournament game

$ = played in Chicago, Ill.

& = WNIT game



Scouting Marquette (10-5, 3-3 BIG EAST)

Currently a Fringe NCAA Tournament team, Marquette is one of the second best defensive Squad in the BIG EAST, holding opponents to 57.9 ppg.

Senior Jordan King leads the Golden Eagles offense with 15.1 ppg and 16.2 ppg in BIG EAST play. Two other Marquette mainstays are averaging double digits with Chloe Marotta at 13.4 ppg and Liza Karlen with 12.1 ppg.

Marquette has held opponents to just 37.5% from the field this season, limiting teams to 31.1 from beyond the arc.

Early in the non-conference season, Marquette posted victories over Texas and Gonzaga and came to Omaha following a 72-63 win at DePaul on Jan. 4.

Scouting #25 Creighton (9-5, 3-3 BIG EAST)

The Bluejays remain in a rough patch of the season, suffering a 79-75 home loss to Providence to open the calendar year.

The loss was all the more surprising as Creighton shot the long ball exceedingly well, hitting 16-of-32 from beyond the arc.

Junior Morgan Maly was dominant against the Friars with a career-high 30 points, including six treys.

For the second game in a row the problem was a defensive lapse in the third quarter. Against DePaul on Dec. 31, Creighton allowed 31 points, including 17 to Aneesah Morrow. Four days later against Providence the Bluejays allowed the Friars to shoot 11-of-14 from the field in the frame.

Keys To the Game is Sunday, January 8

Intensity: Creighton played with tremendous enthusiasm in the win over DePaul, but did not have the same energy against Providence

Creighton played with tremendous enthusiasm in the win over DePaul, but did not have the same energy against Providence Finding and Converting easy offense: Marquette clamps down defensively, thus the team that can find some easy buckets and convert those

Marquette clamps down defensively, thus the team that can find some easy buckets and convert those opportunities will create a significant advantage.

Four Quarters: Creighton cannot allow the Golden Eagles to catch fire in a particular quarter.

Maly Met Jensen and Ronsiek at the 30-point Mountain Top

Junior Morgan Maly delivered an impressive performance against Providence on Jan. 4, posting a career-high 30 points. She also equaled a career best five assists in the contest, shooting 12-of-20 from the field and 6-of-10 from long range.

Maly’s career best of 30 points is the same level as both Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek . Jensen reached 30 points in the season opening win over #23 South Dakota State (78-69), while Ronsiek delivered 30 points against St. John’s on Jan. 16, 2022 in an 86-80 win.

History Says Bluejays Will Rally at Home

Since head coach Jim Flanery took the Reigns at Creighton prior to the 2002-03 season, Creighton has lost four straight games at home just three times. It occurred during 2005-06, 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The Bluejays are 2-3 at home, suffering setbacks against #21 Arkansas, #8 Connecticut and Providence. Overall Creighton is 127-48 at DJ Sokol Arena Entering the game with Marquette.