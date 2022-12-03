Women’s basketball takes down Hartford, 68-52

Next Game: at Providence 12/7/2022 | 7:00 p.m FloHoops December 07 (Wed) / 7:00 pm at Providence History

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball (6-3) got back in the win column with a 68-52 win over Hartford (0-9). The Bears have now equaled their win total from a season ago.

Isabella Mauricio led the Bears with 18 points, hitting five Threes in the process. Beth Nelson and Gianna Aiello each had nine points and Alyssa Moreland had a career-high eight points.

Moreland also had a career-best nine rebounds, tying for the team lead with Mya Murray . Charlotte Jewell was second on the team with seven rebounds and led the Bears with five assists.

The Bears did most of their damage from the bench, outscoring Hartford 42-17. Brown also had a 28-16 advantage in the paint and a 16-5 advantage in second-chance points.

Brown got off to a bit of a slow start, leading 11-9, before a layup from Moreland and Threes by Mauricio and Page Greenburgh , giving the Bears a 19-11 lead after one quarter. Mauricio’s three, three minutes into the second quarter put Brown up 26-13, but Hartford used a 9-0 run to cut the lead to four.

The Bears ended the first half with a steal and layup by Murray, another layup by Moreland and a buzzer beating layup from Jewell to lead 34-24 at halftime.

After Hartford cut the lead to six in the third quarter, back-to-back Threes from Mauricio put the Bears up 12. Back-to-back layups by Aiello pushed Brown’s lead to 14 a few minutes later. The Bears again finished off a quarter with a run as Grace Kirk scored four points and Mauricio had a layup to lead 56-38 heading to the fourth.

Two threes from Nelson put the Bears up 22 and a minute later, a three by Mady Calhoun her first-career bucket, made the score 66-43. Ada Anamekwe closed out the game with two free throws.

UP NEXT

Brown will play his next game on Wednesday (Dec. 7) when the Bears will travel across town to take on Providence.



BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.