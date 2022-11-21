Women’s basketball sweeps Ivy League Weekly Awards

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball swept the Ivy League Weekly awards, the league announced on Monday. Kyla Jones was named Ivy League Player of the Week and Grace Arnolie was named Rookie of the Week.

Jones became the first Bear to win Player of the Week since Shayna Mehta did so on Jan. 21, 2019. The junior guard led Brown in scoring in both games last week as Brown was 2-0 with wins over Sacred Heart and UMass Lowell. Jones averaged 23.5 points per game, six rebounds per game and three steals per game.

Against Sacred Heart Jones finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jones followed that performance with a 29-point, six-rebound effort against UMass Lowell, while adding another three steals.

Jones continues to lead the Ivy League in scoring, averaging 23 points per game through five games. She is also shooting the third-highest field goal percentage in the league at 55.3 percent. Nationally, Jones is 18th in the NCAA in points per game.

Arnolie is the second-straight Bear to win Ivy League Rookie of the Week, following Mackenzie Leahy last week. Arnolie averaged 15.5 points, 2.5 steals, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in Brown’s two wins. Arnolie had 14 points against Sacred Heart and had 17 points and four steals at UMass Lowell.

Jones, Arnolie and the rest of the Bears will be at home for their next game on Friday, Nov. 25 against Monmouth, starting at 2 pm

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.