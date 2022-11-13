Women’s Basketball Suffers Set Back at Clemson

Next Game: at UMBC 11/17/2022 | 7 P.M Nov. 17 (Thu) / 7 PM at UMBC

CLEMSON, SC – The University of Richmond Women’s basketball team suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 season Sunday, 61-40, to ACC foe Clemson University (3-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Richmond (2-1) held a 13-7 lead after the first 10 minutes of action. Grace Townsend got the Spiders on the board first, Converting the three-point play at the free throw line. Addie Budnik and Emilija Krista Grava both chipped in four points in the opening quarter, while Katie Hill also collected a bucket.

“Tough game for us today. We knew it was a tall order to come down here to an ACC school and get a win,” head Coach Aaron Roussell said. “I felt good coming into the game. I felt good with the way the game started. Even into the fourth quarter — I just did not think we played well, we didn’t shoot the ball well — and I still felt like we could make this a game. It never really got away from us until the end.

“I am proud of our kids in how they battled, also disappointed for them because they expected better for today,” Roussell continued. “And we all know we can play better. Clemson played really well; they really just made us uncomfortable. We know we can get better. We know we will get better and we’re excited to see where this goes.”

The Tigers flipped the momentum the next two quarters, holding the Spiders to just 15 points while expanding their lead to 13, at 41-28, over the next 20 minutes of action. Hill chipped in four more points, while Grava tallied the Spiders’ first three-pointer of the game as the Halftime buzzer sounded.

Richmond was unable to find an Offensive grove, only shooting 29-percent (18-for-62) from the field and 11-percent (3-for-27) from beyond the arc. The Squad only went to the free throw line three times. Richmond also lost a tough battle on the boards, 40-32.

Hill finished the day with a team-high 13 points, including one of the Spiders’ three three-pointers. Grava collected two three-pointers for 10 points while Budnik chipped in eight points, seven boards. Townsend tallied seven points, six boards, four assists and three steals.

The Spiders are back in action Thursday, heading to Baltimore to face UMBC (1-2) at 7 pm at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.