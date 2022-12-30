Women’s Basketball Suffers Last Second Defeat

Next Game: Ithaca College 1/6/2023 | 5:30 p.m Jan. 06 (Fri) / 5:30pm Ithaca College History

TROY, NY – Senior Elise Magro scored on a driving layup with 0.8 seconds remaining to break a tie and the Castleton University Women’s basketball team withstood a last gasp three-point attempt to defeat Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 55-53 in a non- league game at East Campus Arena. The Spartans, who scored the final eight points of the game over the last 2:57, improved to 8-3, while the Engineers dropped to 5-5.

With the score tied 53-53 and just over a minute to play in regulation, Rensselaer’s Ashlyn O’Neil had a field goal attempt blocked and rebounded by Luna Perry-St. Peter. Following a timeout, the visitors’ Gwyn Taton had a three-point attempt miss, but teammate Kelly Vuz pulled down the rebound. Her put-back attempt was no good and RPI’s Heather Converse controlled the ball off the glass.

RPI took possession at mid-court following a timeout and had Lolo Reynolds ahead of her defender and going towards the basket on the inbounds pass but Nicole DaPra’s feed was just out of reach and the ball went out of bounds. Castleton’s final timeout allowed the Spartans to take the ball at mid-court with Perry-St. Peter throwing it into Magro in front of their bench. A guard, Magro dribbled to the top of the key and eventually down the left side of the lane, where she was picked up by Converse, a forward. Magro switched the ball from her left hand to her right and her scoop shot caromed off the backboard and hit the front of the rim before going through the hoop.

An immediate timeout gave RPI the ball at mid-court and one more chance with under a second to play. DaPra found Reynolds three steps beyond the three point line in front of the RPI bench, but the senior’s shot hit the rim and bounced away as the clock expired.

Magro led all scorers with 16 points, while Vuz scored 15 for the Spartans, who overcame a 2 for 20 shooting performance in the first quarter. Liz Bailey had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Converse added a double-double of her own with 12 points and a game-high 14 boards, while DaPra had eight points with nine rebounds. The Engineers, who led 43-35 after three quarters, were 2 for 11 from the floor in the fourth quarter.